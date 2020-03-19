ABBEVILLE — Chris LeBlanc’s long roots in Vermilion Parish stretch back loosely at least to the founding of this city and its one-time rival for Vermilion Parish seat of government, the unincorporated Perry community.
Now LeBlanc, 69, is exploring how he might bolster that local legacy by keeping intact a longtime family property, the Perry House, one of the oldest structures in Vermilion. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.
LeBlanc and his brothers own a two-story, eight-room house south of Abbeville that was built around 1840. LeBlanc, a former social studies teacher and carpenter, lived in the house himself for 15 years, and keeps constant vigilance over its care and security.
But the house needs work, exterior and interior, more work than the present owners can provide. So what to do, LeBlanc has wondered.
The home was built by Robert Perry, a merchant and the first sheriff after the parish was carved out of Lafayette Parish to the north. Perry, a transplant to Louisiana, built a bridge across the Vermilion River, essentially capturing the steamboat traffic business that passed by his property. The home, built alongside the river, remained in family hands, LeBlanc said, into the 1880s or 1890s when it was sold to a sugar company.
Alcide LeBlanc and one of his sons bought the Perry House at auction in 1901. Chris LeBlanc said all sons of the family were named Joseph; each was known by his middle name.
He said he remembered fondly his Uncle Elie, a bachelor born in 1881, who lived in the house and oversaw a farm there. At one time, he said, the house had some 600 acres of property nearby; eventually that was whittled down to about eight. His uncle, he said, would sit on the porch and greet guests there. Family members lived with him.
Chris LeBlanc lived in the house starting in the mid-1970s. The kitchen and bathroom at the property, added after the house was built, were detached from the main house, common for such structures. He moved in after his uncle died, with the house empty for more than two years.
“I was in my mid-20s, early 30s. There wasn’t much electricity in it,” he recollected.
“It’s just a big, square box, 36 by 36, two stories with a wraparound porch on two sides,” he said.
Karen McKinney, AIA, an architect, historian, preservationist and adjunct faculty member at the School of Architecture and Design at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said there’s a lot to the house, though. She visited there in January.
“The Perry House is a beautiful four-square in very good condition for the age of the structure,” she said in an emailed message. “It is a brick two story with a deep porch wrapping around the street and bayou sides of the first floor.”
She said the porch — all wood — and second-floor ceiling — plaster and wood lath has been removed — need work. It’s likely, too, that the wood kitchen and bathroom wing in the rear of the original brick structure also needs work.
“The interior of the house is in wonderful condition with what appears to be original plaster walls and cypress floors,” she wrote.
There’s more to the house than its architectural features, too.
Vermilion Parish native Warren Perrin, a Lafayette-based attorney and published historian, said local history suggests that Perry wanted his fledgling community to be the permanent seat of government in Vermilion Parish and had laid out some plans for that purpose, which included providing a site for a Catholic church.
But William Thibodeaux, a local historian, wrote an piece in 2015 for the local Vermilion Today publication that said Père Antoine Désiré Mégret, a Frenchman appointed as priest for Vermilion Parish, believed that he needed more land than Perry was offering in the Perry community to establish a permanent Catholic church there. Perry declined to provide more land and the priest looked north to establish a church and community, buying 40 arpents east of the Vermilion River from Joseph LeBlanc, Chris LeBlanc’s great great grandfather. The price was $400.
Perrin said in an election, Vermilion voters chose Abbeville, not Perry, as the seat of government. The margin was a single vote.
Perrin said he and LeBlanc met at the museum earlier this year to discuss how LeBlanc might best restore the property for good use. He said the property seems to hold promise as a retreat site for a university, similar to one that Perrin said Tulane University owns, or could be a bed and breakfast. He said the idea of a retreat house has been floated to people at UL Lafayette.
Another possibility, he said, might be to suggest that interested parties might help underwrite the house’s restoration for access to the home, perhaps for meetings or retreats.
“We’d have to be creative,” Perrin said.
McKinney, too, said the house holds promise for restoration.
“With the fairly large property on which the house sits, the proximity to the bayou and the good condition of the house, it would be an excellent candidate for restoration as a new occupancy,” she said. “The high ceilings and large open rooms on both floors could be converted to a bed and breakfast, a small business, a small restaurant or a combination of these.”
McKinney said the house is unusual for south Louisiana “since French Creole style houses after 1794 were primarily one of the following: wood frame over brick piers or full story brick ground floor with wood frame second floor.” She said there’s one other two-story brick of similar age, Chretien Point Plantation near Sunset, built in 1830-40.
“Like the Perry House (1840s), it combines American influences (after statehood) with the French Creole style predominant in Louisiana,” she wrote.
She said Shadows-on-the-Teche in New Iberia, another two-story brick, was built in Greek Revival style. “Both Shadows and Chretien Point are two rooms deep and three rooms wide while the Perry House is two rooms deep by two rooms wide with a tiny hall only on the second floor,” she wrote.
The Perry House, she suggested, is most correctly identified with an Eclectic Style “that combines elements from many styles and was fairly common for houses during the Antebellum era.” It does not have separate, “circulation halls,” which she said is typical of the French Creole style, the rooftop cornice is of Greek Revival style and “the curved wraparound porch is Victorian.”
The Perry House holds a rich past, maybe a promising future.
What’s next?
LeBlanc said he is still considering what to do. No final decision has been made.
Got ideas for best use of the house? Email Chris LeBlanc at cleblanc280@gmail.com