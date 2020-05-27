Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory faced questions Wednesday from constituents and patrons of the Heymann Performing Arts Center since Guillory announced Friday he was laying off most employees of the facility, forcing the cancellation of about 21 events.
Guillory held the first in a series of town hall meetings Wednesday in which residents could ask questions and voice concerns.
Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Friday kicking off a three-day holiday weekend, Guillory announced through a press release and online video that, effective June 5, he was laying off 101 employees of the Heymann Center, Lafayette Science Museum, Acadiana Nature Station and three senior centers, including 23 full-time and 78 part-time employees. Only six employees at the facilities were retained to ensure the security and physical upkeep and six unfilled positions were eliminated.
The facilities were operating at 25% capacity in compliance with the governor's phase 1 reopening orders, the press release stated.
The layoffs, Guillory said, were the first step in cutting the current budget to compensate for sales tax revenue lost when businesses closed for two months on the governor's orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Darlene Plaisance who owns a Lafayette Parish dance studio questioned closing the Heymann Center with 21 events scheduled through September, including many annual dance recitals. Besides rent and other fees paid to the center itself, she said, dance recitals generate other revenue and sales tax in the community.
"We are putting money back into the community," she said.
A dance teacher whose show was scheduled for June 20 said rental fees for the Heymann Center for four days are $10,700. Printing programs for the show through a local printer cost more than $10,000, she said. Parents and other family and friends of the 242 performers usually buy flowers for their girls from local shops, generating even more tax revenue, and dance studios usually hire a local videographer to film the shows and sell copies to the performers.
Plaisance said the Heymann Center had worked out a way to safely allow the dance shows to go on by requiring four seats between people.
Tommy Guarisco reached out to The Acadiana Advocate after learning Tuesday that the layoffs may jeopardize his plans for holding the 2020 NPC Louisiana State Championships at the Heymann Center. The event, which includes competitions for bodybuilding and fitness, could draw 800 people. Wednesday afternoon, Guarisco was looking for another site in Lafayette to host the event on July 11.
Guarisco asked how residents of a city like Lafayette, which he described as an arts and tourism city, feel about having their arts and culture activities cut.
"You put a dagger in your economy," he said.
Guillory said his administration is trying to make the situation work for programs that are self sustaining and revenue neutral. He said Community Development Director Hollis Conway will work on trying to make the shows happen.
Asked by resident Blake Lagneaux if he believes it's the role of government to support local arts and cultural activities, Guillory said, "I think it's a want, not a need."
Several people also questioned canceling the parks and recreation department's summer camp for developmentally disabled residents. Guillory said his administrators will look for funding from state and federal sources and encouraged groups to form public-private partnerships to keep some services in place.
In March alone, Guillory said, the city of Lafayette lost $1 million in sales taxes due to the coronavirus closures. The forecast for the rest of the year is a $10 million loss, he said.
"There may be additional cuts," Guillory said.
Resident Geoff Daily asked via Facebook if Guillory was looking at the $600,000 subsidy to three Lafayette Consolidated Government public golf courses. Guillory said there were discussions about that last weekend and those costs will be examined.
Asked by someone else about personally taking a pay cut, Guillory, an attorney, replied that he took a pay cut when he became mayor-president in January.