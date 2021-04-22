The wife of a an Acadiana man who was aboard a commercial lift vessel when it capsized in the Gulf of Mexico has sued the ship's owners for alleged gross negligence and violations of federal maritime law, according to NBC News.
Hannah Daspit, the surviving spouse of Dylan Daspit, who is presumed dead after the Seacor Power capsized April 13 near Port Fourchon filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Houston. She seeking damages in excess of $25 million.
Seven of the Seacor Power's 19 crew members, including Dylan Daspit, were still unaccounted for as of midday Thursday, and the remains of six crew members had been recovered.
The remaining six aboard the Seacor Power were rescued in the hours after the lift boat capsized in a storm that produced hurricane-force winds. No one else aboard the boat has been rescued since.
The lawsuit, which seeks damages "in excess of" $25 million, alleges violations of the Federal Jones Act, which governs maritime law; and negligence, gross negligence and unseaworthiness.
The Daspit family has been outspoken about how the U.S. Coast Guard and Talos Energy have responded to the capsizing in stormy waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott Daspit, who is not a party to the lawsuit, tried taking matters into his own hands early on in an attempt to rescue his 30-year-old son.
"I'm here for all the people missing," Scott Daspit said in a tearful Facebook video published Thursday. "I want everybody to know Seacor has been trying. They really have. But I'm here to tell you Coast Guard sure needs an uplifting in their organization. Number two: The operating company they're working for, Talos Energy, they should be ashamed of themselves. The CEO — no one has tried contacting or has sent a representative down here. The families are hurting, and no one in that operating company has the compassion to come down here and visit with us, nor did they think about trying to help us with sea planes."
Scott Daspit also said the people who work offshore have been providing more useful information than the officials as families continue their desperate attempts to locate their loved ones.
On Monday the Coast Guard called off its an intensive search of over 9,000 square miles in the Gulf of Mexico, but divers continued to search the overturned vessel and found a sixth body on Tuesday, that of Quinon Odell Pitre of Arnaudville.