A Seacor Power lift boat is capsized in the Gulf of Mexico about 7 miles from the coast near Port Fourchon, La., Sunday, April 18, 2021. The Seacor Power lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday after a storm, leaving 4 dead, 9 missing and 6 rescued. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)