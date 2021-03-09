Louisiana saw the number of deaths from drug overdoses increase more rapidly than any other state in 2020. From 2019 to 2020, overdose deaths in this state increased by 53%. Because of the increase, Louisiana now ranks No. 8 among the states in per capita rate of overdose deaths, up from No. 17 just a year earlier. The increase in Lafayette Parish mirrors that of the state, increasing about 50 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Replay: As opioid-related deaths rise, Acadiana Advocate hosts town hall discussion Opioid-related overdose deaths have seen a startling increase in Lafayette Parish and experts say the situation may be even worse than the off…

We held the first town hall on this topic in January because we felt strongly that the growing number of overdoses needed to be part of a larger community conversation. We want to help destigmatize addiction. And we want people to realize it is an insidious disease and it can happen to anybody. The 83 people who died of overdose in Lafayette Parish in 2020 don’t look like you might imagine. They look like you and me.

In February, we talked about treatment, discussing how to know when you should seek help and what resources are available for people of varying income levels. We also spent time talking about medicine-assisted treatment, which, while controversial, are clearly saving lives.

Replay: Acadiana Advocate hosts town hall on opioid addiction treatments Opioid-related overdose deaths have seen a startling increase in Lafayette Parish and experts say the situation may be even worse than the off…

In this third and final town hall, the focus is recovery. We talk to several several addiction survivors to gain a deeper understanding of addiction and the toll it takes on families and the community.

Watch a replay below. Can't see the video? Click here.