The Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival has been canceled for 2021, according to an announcement made by festival directors.
The festival, typically held in May, will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on crowds put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards, said Mark Bernard, president of Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Association’s board of directors.
“We would not be able to put on a festival in the manner that our patrons have become accustomed to,” Bernard wrote in a post Friday.
The board said it will continue to prepare for the 2022 festival, which is scheduled to take place May 6-8.