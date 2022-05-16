Lafayette Consolidated Government attorneys say they were told by a Corps of Engineers investigative team that they did not need a federal permit to remove a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish.
Lafayette, the Corps and St. Martin Parish are involved in a federal lawsuit over the February removal by LCG of part of a spoil bank along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish. The removal occurred on land LCG purchased in St. Martin Parish, but without permits from St. Martin Parish or the Corps.
In LCG's May 13 response to a March cease and desist order from the Corps, its attorneys said Corps representatives advised during a May 6 inspection that a permit was not required because the work did not interfere with wetlands.
The spoil bank was created in the 1950s when the Corps dredged the Vermilion River and dumped the dredged material along the river bank, creating a raised barrier that blocks river water from flowing into a nearby swamp during high water occurrences and from draining when the river level lowers. Lafayette alleges removing the top of the spoil bank will return the historic flow and help reduce flooding.
St. Martin Parish officials say the spoil bank protected parts of their parish and that Lafayette ignored an ordinance requiring a local permit to remove the spoil material.
Lafayette filed a motion in March in district court to have the court declare it followed all rules and regulations in conducting the work. St. Martin Parish countered and the Corps had the case moved to federal court.
In the cease and desist order, Brad Guarisco, deputy chief of the Corps' regulatory division, wrote that Lafayette had submitted a permit application to remove the spoil bank but withdrew it, had a plan showing where wetlands were located and had enough permitting experience to know the rules. Guarisco said Lafayette potentially violated the federal River and Harbors Act and Clean Water Act.
LCG officials say they withdrew the permit request because they revised the plan to eliminate work in wetlands, eliminating the need for a federal permit, and they did not discharge into federal waters nor did they obstruct or alter navigable waters.