One week after Josh Guillory was sworn in as Lafayette mayor-president, his newly-appointed CAO, Elizabeth "Beth" Guidry, resigned Wednesday.
Guillory announced the appointment of Guidry, who worked for decades in Acadiana's economic development sector, as his top administrator in early December. He was sworn in Jan. 6.
Guidry confirmed for The Acadiana Advocate Wednesday morning that she resigned.
In a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government Wednesday morning, Guillory did not describe the departure as a resignation. He simply said she was no longer with LCG. The news release quotes him as saying her departure is a personnel matter and he does not wish to go into detail.
He announced Cydra Wingerter as CAO. Wingerter had been communications director under previous Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and served as interim CAO for several months when Robideaux moved CAO Lowell Duhon to Lafayette Utilities System to conduct an internal investigation.
A news release from her appointment as CAO said Guidry is a 20-year veteran of economic development in Acadiana, has having served as executive director of the St. Martin Economic Development Authority (SMEDA) for 16 years. She also worked with Republic Services before serving joining as the economic development officer for the city of Broussard.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the day.