Five hundred Lafayette Parish residents reported to the parish courthouse Friday, part of the jury pool for the capital murder trial of a Calcasieu Parish man accused in the 2015 shooting death of Louisiana State Police Senior Trooper Steven Vincent.
The senior trooper was shot and killed when he approached the driver of a pickup truck stuck in a ditch, according to news reports at the time.
The first-degree murder trial of the accused, Kevin Dale Daigle, 57, was moved to Lafayette Parish from Calcasieu Parish. The judge and prosecutors for the death penalty trial are from the 14th Judicial District in Calcasieu Parish, but the 12 jurors and four alternates will be selected from Lafayette Parish, which is part of the 15th Judicial District.
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said 500 potential jurors from Lafayette Parish were summoned to the courthouse Friday morning to complete questionnaires.
"The jurors were brought in and addressed by Judge Clayton Davis and were released to return to court Monday to begin jury questioning," Perret said.
Jury selection is expected to begin Monday and take several days, Perret said. It's possible the jury, once selected, will be sequestered for the duration of the trial.
Police said Vincent stopped to help Daigle, who was driving a truck stuck in a ditch outside Bell City on Aug. 23, 2015.
Vincent, they believe, realized the truck matched the description of one reported as swerving and driving recklessly. When Vincent approached the vehicle, Daigle allegedly shot him in the head. He was pronounced dead the next day.
Vincent was 43 years old, married and the father of one.