Mardi Gras is fast approaching and for motorists that means dealing with barricades along Lafayette's parade route, including a long stretch of Johnston Street.
The annual placing of the barricades that announces the approach of Mardi Gras parade season in Lafayette begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and concludes Friday.
The Krewe of Rio, with its vibrant costumes and dynamic performers, rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Rio is the first of Lafayette's float parades to roll for the 2022 Mardi Gras season.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 Mardi Gras parades in Lafayette.
As the barricades are placed, motorists are urged to use alternate routes when they can or allow extra time to get to their destinations as traffic along the nearly 4-mile parade route will be slowed. All also are reminded to use extra caution and be patient with workers and other motorists.
Public works crews will start at 8 a.m. Thursday placing barricades at the beginning of the parade route, starting at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Simcoe Streets, following Jefferson across Evangeline Thruway to Chestnut and into downtown. They'll continue along Buchanan Street to Congress Street, Lafayette Street by the Lafayette Parish public library and federal courthouse, to Vermilion Street until reaching Johnston Street, where they'll break for the day.
Work resumes at 8 a.m. Friday with crews placing barricades from the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion streets along the parade route on Johnston Street across University Avenue, past the university and Blackham Coliseum to the intersection of Johnston Street and North College Road, at the Albertson’s shopping center.
Barricades will be placed along North College Road to Gate 1/Reinhardt Drive at Cajun Field, where the parades end. The barricades will be placed to allow for “turning lanes” and major cross-overs along Johnston Street and North College Road.
All streets on and around the parade route will be closed by the Lafayette Police Department an hour before the start of each parade. That includes Evangeline Thruway in both directions at Jefferson Boulevard, Johnston Street from Vermilion Street to College Road and College Road from Johnston to Cajun Field.
Streets will remain closed until the parades have passed and pedestrians have cleared the area.
Public Works will follow a similar barricade placement schedule Feb. 24-25 for the parades leading up to and including Mardi Gras day.
Here's Lafayette's 2022 Mardi Gras parade lineup:
Feb. 18
- 7 p.m., Krewe de Canailles walking parade, downtown
Feb. 19
- Noon, Krewe des Chien dog parade, downtown
- 6 p.m., Krewe of Rio
Feb. 26
- 12:30 p.m., children's parade, downtown
- 6:30 p.m., Krewe of Bonaparte
Feb. 28
- 6 p.m., Monday Night Parade honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXI
March 1, Mardi Gras Day
- 10 a.m. King Gabriel's Parade
- 1 p.m. Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade
- 2:30 p.m. Independent Parade