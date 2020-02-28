The rhetorical food fight between the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and city-parish government continued this week, with a city-parish retort to the sheriff’s previous allegations that former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux used the court to orchestrate a political smear.
No, the city-parish retorted in a new civil court filing this week, the Sheriff’s Office is the one using the court as “a vehicle to publish political animus.” The basis for that claim: Robideaux isn’t personally named in the underlying proceedings, which Sheriff Mark Garber’s office initiated to clarify what Lafayette Parish owes for jail operations.
In an incendiary counterclaim filed on Robideaux’s final day in office on Jan. 6, city-parish lawyers accused the Sheriff’s Office of “unlawful double dipping” to boost revenue for inmate care. That filing also said “the Sheriff has enriched himself” with “ill-gotten gains.”
The Sheriff’s Office took exception, filing a response accusing the administration of using deliberately “scandalous” language to make Garber look bad, at the “explicit direction” of Robideaux as a parting shot on his last day.
The city-parish “strenuously” denies the personal animus, its latest filing states, and “indeed, it would appear that the (Sheriff’s Office) have taken the opportunity to insert personal commentary into this litigation.” The timing of the counterclaim was coincidental: the legal deadline to file it was 90 days from the sheriff’s initial petition. The city-parish says it was filed Oct. 9, but it was dated Oct. 4.
The underlying dispute is over Garber’s complaint that Robideaux’s administration failed to cover its legally required obligations for inmate care, transportation and other operations at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, to the tune of $12.8 million. The city-parish’s “double dipping” allegation stems from its contention that the sheriff illegally ships Lafayette Parish inmates to other jurisdictions to make room for state inmates, reaping lucrative state per-diem payments while also charging local government for the parish inmates.
The city-parish’s filing this week walked back its previous hints of illicit conduct on Garber’s part while standing by its essential allegation that the Sheriff’s Office, as an institution, had unfairly overcharged local authorities for its services. In its opening paragraph, the city-parish agrees with the Sheriff’s Office’s previous statement that there are no facts “to suggest illicit conduct, criminal conduct, or moral turpitude” on the part of anyone involved.
It’s unclear how much Robideaux’s successor, Josh Guillory, is involving himself in the litigation. He has not responded to multiple queries on the subject.
Robideaux is scheduled for a deposition on March 18.