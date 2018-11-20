A news story on campus hunger led to a revelation on the part of University of Louisiana-Lafayette assistant dean Pearson Cross. If students, faculty and staff on other campuses aren’t eating enough, then some at UL are surely going hungry too, Cross figured.
That spark set in motion a year-long effort that has resulted in a new food pantry housed in the Intensive English Program building at 413 Brook Ave. Students, faculty and staff who are in need can obtain dry food items for six hours per week: on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Speaking four days before the soft opening on Tuesday, Cross said he didn’t know what to expect. Hundreds of people showing up could be problematic, he said, adding that hoped for about 40. As it happened, fewer than a dozen had showed up after the first hour, Cross said in a subsequent phone call on Tuesday afternoon.
“We worried initially that we would be overwhelmed at first,” Cross said, adding there are plans for a larger grand opening around the first of the year. “Now it looks like we are going to be a little underwhelmed, which is probably safer.”
Cross, a political science professor, didn’t realize what he was getting into last year when he started talking to people about addressing food insecurity on campus. But the positive response was overwhelming, he said, and soon there were regular meetings of people from various university departments and offices — the Office of Sustainability, the Office of Community Service, to name only two — hammering out plans for what is now called Campus Cupboard.
“This has all been a new adventure for us, and every part of it has been eye opening with regard to the complexity of getting an organization up and off the ground,” Cross said.
Demonstrating the need was one of the first tasks, so the group designed a survey to measure food insecurity, with questions on how frequently respondents worried about paying for food or skipped meals. Cross said the result surprised him: 40 percent of more than 1,000 respondents qualified as “food insecure,” he said.
That’s consistent with a two-year-old study compiled by the College and University Food Bank Alliance and other groups, which defined food insecurity as a lack of reliable access to affordable, nutritious food. The study found that 48 percent of students reported food insecurity within the previous month, and 22 percent had “very low levels of food security that qualify them as hungry,” according to the study.
Finding space was one of the first tasks, and it wasn’t easy. Competition for extra room on campus can be tight, Cross said, and only certain types of space can accommodate the Campus Cupboard idea, which is to allow people using the service to browse and pick the items they want.
Before browsing, people will fill out a confidential questionnaire to assess their level of need, which will qualify them for a certain number of items. They will then be able to fill their bags with allotted number of starch, meat and other items from the shelves.
“It’s hard enough probably for some students to admit they have a need,” said Trey Delcambre, a psychology student working on the project as a graduate assistant. “Giving them an opportunity to take ownership of that experience, grabbing items off the shelves, makes it feel a little bit more familiar.”
Cross, Delcambre and others working on the project finally secured two small rooms that open to a common meeting area in the Intensive English building, with a back door to receive food deliveries. Clearing that hurdle immediately presented another one: the condition of the rooms.
“They were trashed,” Cross said. “The ceiling is falling in, the walls are disgusting, the floor is ripped up.”
And there was asbestos. But the university administration freed up $15,000 to fix up the rooms, which now have new tiled floors, ceilings, locks, light switches and paint jobs. As organizers secured the space, they also worked to connect with Second Harvest Food Bank and other charities to build up an initial food inventory. Cross said he hopes eventually to expand to include fresh produce and cold-storage items.
Whether such an expansion is possible is one of many questions that Cross said will be answered over time. How many people will use Campus Cupboard? Will more space be needed? How to ensure the pantry’s offerings align with what people need and want?
“We don’t know right now,” Cross said. “Our first client has not come through the door. The first six months we are going to be getting our operation together.”