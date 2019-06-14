South Louisiana Community College will begin offering an LPN to RN transition program at its T.H. Harris Campus in Opelousas this fall. The school received approval from the Louisiana State Board of Nursing at the board’s June 13 meeting.
This accelerated program includes three semesters combined with credit for prior learning. Students applying should have three years-experience as an LPN.
“Our Opelousas campus has a long history of graduating practical nursing students that have been gainfully employed in St. Landry Parish and beyond,” said Dr. Rebecca Harris-Smith, SLCC Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. “We feel these graduates have the knowledge base and experience to successfully complete a program in a shorter time frame than a traditional RN program.”
The program will accept applications until June 28 for the first cohort of 20 students, and will accept new students each summer. An information session for interested LPNs is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and June 25 at the T.H. Harris Campus.
The development of this program benefits the community in a number of ways including, according to a release from SLCC. It addresses a nursing shortage by allowing LPNs an opportunity to become an RN more quickly. It also offers students the ability to continue working while completing the program and builds upon the skills LPNs already possess as nurses.
“Training a skilled workforce for healthcare across our region is a priority and part of our mission at SLCC,” said Natalie Harder, SLCC chancellor. “This program is a win-win for our students and alumni and our region as more RNs will enter the healthcare workforce.”
A shortage of registered nurses is looming as baby boomers enter retirement, according to SLCC. The U.S. Bureau of Labor projects the need for nearly 650,000 replacement nurses in the workforce bringing the total number of job openings for nurses to 1.09 million in 2024.
The college received full approval for its traditional RN program from the Louisiana State Board of Nursing in 2017 and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The college’s LPN to RN Transition program will have to adhere to ACEN guidelines.
The first cohort of RNs from the Lafayette Campus began in Fall 2014 and graduated in Spring 2016. The most recent graduating class completed the NCLEX licensing exam with a 100 percent passage rate. The national average is 84.6%, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
“We are incredibly proud of the quality of our Registered Nursing program,” said Harris-Smith. “Students are getting job offers before graduation or immediately after. With a local average annual wage $57,693 for registered nurses, the growth will stimulate workforce and economic development in Acadiana.”
The college’s original associate of science in nursing program was spurred from local industry demand in healthcare and a desire for an increased pipeline of qualified RNs. The registered nurse population in Acadiana is expected to grow 18 percent by 2024, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
In 2013, Acadiana’s three major hospital systems (Lafayette General Health, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, and Women’s and Children’s Hospital) and Lafayette Economic Development Authority collectively invested $500,000 to establish a registered nursing program at SLCC.