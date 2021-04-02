Just as the Centers for Disease Control loosened travel guidance for people who have received COVID vaccines, the Lafayette Regional Airport has another destination to offer.
Daily, non-stop flights from Lafayette Regional Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina began Friday.
The flights are a part of American Airlines expansion of services at Lafayette Regional. The airline currently offers multiple daily flights between Lafayette and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Those traveling to Charlotte will have the option of two daily flights that depart at 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the 63-seat CRJ-700, according to a statement from the airport.
"Having robust air service is critical to achieving economic development success in Lafayette," said Steven Picou, Executive Director of LFT. "We value our partnership with American Airlines and thank them for their continued investment in our community. We have been wanting to add a second east coast destination for quite some time, and CLT was a prime candidate."
“We look forward to introducing our second largest hub, CLT, to customers in Lafayette,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning, when the added flights were announced in January. “Flights to CLT introduce several new connections up and down the east coast and internationally as customers begin to resume travel. American has taken every effort to ensure the well-being of customers throughout their journey, while offering more flexibility and choices than ever before.”
People who have been fully vaccinated can travel inside the United States and no longer need to be tested or go into quarantine after traveling, the CDC said Friday.
Lafayette Regional offers over 15 departures or arrivals a day to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Houston through American, Delta and United Airlines.
"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread SARS-CoV-2 and can now travel at low risk to themselves within the United States," the new guidance says.
The CDC says it is issuing the new guidelines in recognition of the high effectiveness of the three vaccines now in use in the United States. The agency adds that "a growing body of evidence" also shows vaccines may also mean people are "less likely to have asymptomatic infection and potentially less likely to transmit" the virus to others.