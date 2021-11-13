Even when the world is not facing a global pandemic, people rarely talk about lack of access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities and adequate education But studies suggest the number of girls and women who don’t have access to supplies, also known as period poverty, is a silent public health crisis.

And it's becoming more pervasive. A study published in May 2021 found that two in five people struggle with access to period supplies like pads and tampons, and that number is up 35% since 2018.

In addition to the physical and emotional impact, the inability to purchase period supplies can have social and economic implications, as it may cause people to miss work or school.

Tiffany Steward, who lives in Lafayette and works for The Alzheimer's Association, wasn't sure about tackling a global issue when she agreed to be part of the Do Good project, but she thought maybe she could make a difference for some girls in Acadiana.

"I had researched a little bit about period poverty," she said. "and how the lack of sanitary napkins and supplies and how that affected girls in school."

That was 10 years ago when she made a pitch for the first Do Good project, she said.

"Fast forward almost 10 years later and here we are facing the same issue," she said.

At the same time, Steward was pondering how to spend $250 doing something good in the community, she saw a Facebook post by Natalie Watson, a transplant to Lafayette from Pineville. Watson was asking for monetary donations to buy period supplies for girls and women who don't have access to them and little cosmetic bags in which to discreetly distribute them.

Steward decided to donate her Do Good money to Watson's cause. The result is 83 little period purses.

Next, Watson went online to see who needed them. Local teachers immediately responded looking for period supplies to keep in their classrooms.

Ultimately, Steward and Watson would like to supply all Lafayette Parish middle- and high-school classrooms with period purses so girls don't have to worry — or miss school — when their period comes. That will likely involve a community-wide supply drive.

"But you have to start somewhere," Steward said, "and 83 purses is a great place to start.