Determining how much the city of Lafayette spends on services such as drainage and roads versus how much the parish pays may open the door for a new form of consolidated government called functional consolidation.
That's one option for fixing problems with Lafayette Consolidated Government that may be considered by the City-Parish Alignment Commission appointed by the Parish Council in response to the City Council-appointed Protect the City Committee. The City committee recommended deconsolidation or splitting the city and parish governments that were joined in 1996.
The City-Parish Alignment Commission met Wednesday for the second time to propose solutions to impediments to the operation of LCG, not to consider deconsolidation, Chairman Joseph "Bobby" Richard said.
One thing the commission has to consider, Richard said, is the cost of any solutions it proposes.
An objection by city residents to the current form of consolidation, City Councilwoman Nanette Cook said, is the use of allocation formulas that detemine how much the city of Lafayette pays for some LCG functions, such as administrative costs, compared with the parish. The formulas change frequently and often without explanation.
In the early years of LCG, the city paid about 60% of the costs under a formula in use at that time, Protect the City Committee chair Jan Swift told the City-Parish Alignment Commission. Today, the city pays 78-82%. The PTC, she said, couldn't get a clear understanding of how the allocation formuals are developed.
If the CPA commission is able to figure that out and track what is spent on city projects and parish projects, Cook said, functional consolidation, where the city and parish split but use intergovernmental agreements to achieve projects like drainage work, may be an option for fixing problems with LCG.
The parish collects taxes for roads, bridges and drainage. Most of that is spent in the city of Lafayette, Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor said, with little going to other municipalities whose residents also pay those taxes. With deconsolidation, he said, the city of Lafayette might not get the bulk of that money so the city may have to increase taxes if it wants road and drainage projects.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin agreed.
"There is no guarantee, no entitlement that says the parish has to continue these projects," he said. "You have some upsides to being under consolidation. It's not as bad as people think it is. I don't think blowing up consolidation is going to fix this."
Lafayette City Council votes to appoint charter commission to consider amending, abolishing consolidation
Many in the city of Lafayette want to elect their own mayor just as residents do in other municipalities. When the city of Lafayette and the parish consolidated and the positions of mayor and parish president combined, more than 63% of the parish's population resided in the city of Lafayette, Swift said.
Today, that figure has dropped to 50.2%.
"We don't have control over our own destiny in Lafayette," Swift said.