In their first year competing in an underwater robotics competitions, two teams of David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy students placed in the seventh annual Northern Gulf Coast Regional Marine Advanced Technology Education competition.
There were 27 teams competing with custom-built remotely operated vehicles representing six states: Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, and Louisiana.
The MATE ROV competition uses underwater robotics to inspire and challenge students to learn and creatively apply scientific, engineering, and technical skills to solving real-world problems. The students competing create an engineering company that designs, builds and uses underwater robots to carry out specified missions.
Four teams from Thibodaux competed in the competition over the weekend, which was held in Dauphin Island, Alabama.
The event was sponsored by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, and the purpose of it is to create robots that can solve environmental problems around the world.
The Bulldogs sent four teams to this competition and competed in the Scout and Ranger categories. Two of the four teams placed in the competition.
One of the school’s Scout teams won second place in the regional competition and one the school’s Ranger teams won first place.
The Ranger team that won first place will be competing at the international competition at the Kingsport Aquatic Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, in June.
The teams’ mentors are Thibodaux teachers Nicolette DarJean, Dawn Edelen and Zeke D’Avy; parent Chris LeBlanc and Jeff Debetaz, who is principal of the school.
The students going to international are members of the Aquatic Robotics team: Ethan LeBlanc, Andrew Falcon, Madison Dressler, Dylan Dressler, Michael Miller, Nolan Marone, and Chai Sutton.
The students on the Scout team who took second place included Dawson Jones, Collin Grant, Colin Crevier, Junior Colonna and Christian LeBlanc.