Christmas in the Park festivities at Moncus Park, including a showing of "Elf" on the big screen, have been canceled for Sunday due to weekend weather damage. Saturday's event was also canceled due to the storm.

Monday's festivities will proceed as scheduled. All pre-purchased tickets for Saturday or Sunday will be honored at any upcoming night of the festival, which happens from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 29, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Full refunds are also available by request at info@moncuspark.org.

Christmas in the Park, the first community event at the newly developed Moncus Park, kicked off last Thursday. The 12-night seasonal event features a variety of activities and holiday experiences including live music, children's activities, photos with Santa, a Christmas market and general store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors and specialty cocktails.

Local school and church choirs have been performing ahead of regional musicians each night. Instead of live music on Sunday, a screening of the holiday film "Elf" was supposed to play on the big screen.

Event organizers are hoping to reschedule the Christmas movie screening, but details aren't yet available.

Tickets are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, with free parking and shuttle service from Cajun Field, with options to upgrade to paid parking and VIP ticket options.

Learn more at moncuspark.org/christmas.