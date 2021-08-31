As Hurricane Ida raged across southeastern Louisiana, the flood of patients caused by another storm — the COVID-19 pandemic — at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center eased at just the right moment to allow the Lafayette medical center to accept 30 patients evacuated from hospitals damaged by the Category 4 hurricane.
Ochsner Lafayette General CEO Al Patin and Chief Nursing Officer Renee Delahoussaye said it was a combination of good fortune and dedication from staff that made accepting the large influx of patients, primarily from Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, possible.
The hospital has been under strain since July following a steep increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients during the fourth wave. On Aug. 23, the hospital’s COVID-19 patient census stood at 110, but declined by 20 to 30 patients just before the storm. On Wednesday, Lafayette General’s COVID-19 patient census was 83, Delahoussaye said.
At the same time, a significant number of staff members came back into rotation after recovering from COVID-19 infections or being quarantined following an exposure. Delahoussaye said 140 employees were quarantined across their regional facilities in late July. On Wednesday, it was down to only 40.
The nursing leader said staffing changes on a shift-to-shift basis because of the demands the pandemic has placed on the medical center, but recent shifts have been the best staffed the system has seen in recent weeks. The team came together because it’s what they do, she said.
“This was at a moment when the majority of our staff was back. They weren’t out sick. If it was seven to 10 days ago we would have struggled with both beds and staffing, but we were certainly in a better place. Those two factors created our ability to make it work, and certainly the extra help our team has offered,” Patin said.
It was a perfect storm — in a good way.
“Greater powers are definitely watching over us and gave us that flexibility to be there to accept the additional 30 patients from our sister facilities,” Delahoussaye said.
“I definitely think there were more hands at play than just the humans’ down here,” Patin said.
The patients came primarily from Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma and Terrebonne General Health System in Houma, an Ochsner partner facility the network helped evacuate after Hurricane Ida.
“It’s been great to have a partner outside of the zone of the hurricane so that they could really help out. It’s been very good for our patients,” Ochsner Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Hart said during a press call Tuesday night.
Patricia Thompson, spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General, said the system took in 12 behavioral health patients from St. Anne and the Chabert Center, six NICU patients from Terrebonne General, three adult ICU patients from Terrebonne General, three med-surg patients from the West Bank, four med-surg patients from Terrebonne General and two emergency department patients.
The 12 behavioral health patients were sent to the Lafayette Behavioral Health Unit, four of the med-surg patients went to Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital in Kaplan and the remaining 14 patients went to LGMC in Lafayette.
Four of the patients were COVID-19 positive, including two in the ICU and two med-surg patients. All four are being treated at Lafayette General’s main campus, Delahoussaye said.
The nursing leader said getting all 30 patients to Lafayette was marked by spotty communication as facilities struggled, like everyone, to get sufficient service. She said teams within the impacted bayou region hospitals were communicating by walkie talkie-type handhelds after the storm knocked out communication.
Acadian Ambulance transports gave advance notice when they could, but transports arrived when they were able, even if it was a day later than expected. Delahoussaye said most patients came with only their name, date of birth, diagnosis and a brief paper medical chart.
“That was OK because that’s to be expected in a time like this,” she said.
The Lafayette General administrators said all patients’ families were notified of their evacuation and since then they’ve worked to keep them in touch via phone as cell phone service in storm-hit areas has improved. Delahoussaye said they’ve checked with each patient and ensured that they’ve spoken with their family members, with staff keeping in contact with the parents of the NICU infants.
One infant’s parents have already been able to reach Lafayette to see their child since the evacuation, she said.
“COVID, if it’s taught us anything, it’s taught us how to empathetically and effectively communicate with family members when they’re not here,” Patin said.
The CEO said they learned Wednesday that some Ochsner-affiliated doctors from New Orleans and other areas impacted by the storm are planning to temporarily relocate to Lafayette until they can get their clinics back up and running with full power and resources. They’re working with those doctors to get them hospital privileges and assist in finding office space or potential practices they can partner with while in town.
Patin said doctors in Ochsner systemwide calls said they’ve heard from patients on their rosters who also plan to relocate to the Lafayette area while waiting for storm recovery to make strides.
Elisabeth Arnold, spokesperson for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, said the hospital also took in two adult patients and a NICU infant.
Arnold said they weren’t expecting additional transfers, but the situation is fluid as needs at other facilities and available space at the hospital change. She said Lourdes is submitting any open space into the statewide emergency reporting response system and awaiting potential patient matches.
The Ochsner Lafayette General CEO said families can trust their loved ones are in good hands in Lafayette.
“For whoever is not familiar with Lafayette, they’re certainly in good hands and we’re going to care for them like they’re our own until their family can come and connect with them,” Patin said.