For nearly 50 years, Acadian Ambulance Service’s EMTs and paramedics have operated in many difficult environments. Fires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and various man-made disasters all pose unique logistical and operational challenges for Acadian's medical and support teams.
However, the severe winter storm that recently gripped Acadian’s operational areas in Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee presented unique challenges, according to a statement from the company.
Road closures, power outages, fuel shortages, water supply issues and dangerously low temperatures hampered operations for all first responders, including Acadian Ambulance, according to the company.
“During the winter storm, sub-freezing temperatures and snow and ice accumulation caused delays in transporting our non-critical, non-emergency patients," said Acadian Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag.
Several of Acadian’s stations were without water or electricity and they had some ambulances out of service because medics were unable to get to work or because of empty ambulances being stranded in snow or ice. Acadian has spare ambulances in each of its operating regions for such contingencies to ensure their communities remain properly covered, the company said.
"Our dispatch team worked very closely with our facilities and hospitals to coordinate non-critical transports when road conditions allowed for safe travel. In more critical cases, we worked with local fire and police departments to help us safely access patients,” he said.
Throughout the weather event, Zuschlag said, the primary concern was for the safety of our patients and our medics.
"I want to express my appreciation to the hospitals, facilities, local officials and fellow first responders throughout our service area who were very cooperative and understanding with our operational challenges during the prolonged event. We all worked together to ensure the public was protected and cared for,” he said.