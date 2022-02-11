People who exhibit certain bad behaviors, including driving fast when roads are flooded or littering, may soon face higher fines in the city and parish of Lafayette.
The City and Parish Councils are expected Tuesday to adopt ordinances imposing or increasing fines on people who litter, who drive fast when streets are flooded, potentially pushing water into homes and businesses, and who operate boats on the Vermilion River when it's at or above flood stage, which is dangerous and also can push water into businesses and homes.
Residents and business owners in parts of the parish and city that are prone to street flooding have long complained about inconsiderate motorists, often rubber-neckers inspecting the flooding, sending waves of water into their buildings.
An ordinance was adopted in 2018 to prohibit motorists from driving through standing water in a way that would push water into businesses or homes in the city of Lafayette or Lafayette Parish. If the ordinance is approved Tuesday, violators who are found guilty will be subject to a $200 or greater fine and at least six seven-hour days collecting trash on roadways or cutting grass on public property.
A second offense will subject the violator to a $300 fine or higher and at least 10 seven-hour days of community service work collecting trash or cutting grass. Anyone convicted of a third offense will face a minimum $500 fine, no less than 20 seven-hour days of collecting trash or cutting grass and/or the possibility of 180 days in jail.
City and parish officials also are upping the penalties for littering.
Both councils are expected Tuesday to give final approval to an ordinance that increases the penalty for a first litter violation to $200 and requires 30 hourse of community service picking up litter. The current penalty is $75 with the option of community service. Under the proposed ordinance, suspected violators will be required to appear in court instead of mailing in the fine.
A second conviction of littering carries a fine of $300 and 60 hours of litter abatement.
A third violation increases the fine to $400 and 90 hours of picking up litter as well as a required 30 days in jail without suspension, probation or parole.
If the person still hasn't learned the lesson, with a fourth or subsequent violation they'll be assessed a $500 fine and 120 hours of picking up litter, along with 60 days in the parish jail without suspension, probation or parole.
A city ordinance up for final adoption Tuesday would crack down on boaters on the Vermilion River when it is at or above flood stage, establishing penalties for violators.
Penalties for those convicted include:
First offense, $200 fine or higher, six or more seven-hour days of picking up litter or cutting grass.
Second offense, $300 fine or higher, 10 or more seven-hour days of collecting litter or cutting grass.
Third and subsequent offenses, $500 fine or higher, 20 or more seven-hour days of collecting litter or cutting grass and/or up to 180 days in jail.