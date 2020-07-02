Mayor-President Josh Guillory's announcement Wednesday that he will seek the removal of a monument to Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from city property is drawing passionate reactions on social media from people on both sides of the issue, from those congratulating and thanking him to others saying he lost their vote.
The statue at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue, an entrance to downtown Lafayette, was commissioned in 1922 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and donated to the city. It stands on city property and city tax dollars are used to clean the statue and maintain the grounds upon which it stands.
Mouton's family founded Lafayette. Alfred Mouton was a slave owner who lost his life in the Civil War during a battle in Mansfield, Louisiana. He is buried in the St. John the Evangelist cemetery in Lafayette with his family.
Guillory announced Wednesday evening he will instruct the city's attorneys to pursue the means necessary to move the statue and will work to preserve it and relocate it to a place where it can be observed in its proper historical context.
Fred Prejean, president of Move the Mindset, a group pushing for equality, justice and removal of the Mouton statue, quoted the late Martin Luther King Jr., "'The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.' We are finally at the footsteps of justice."
Prejean and several others with Move the Mindset are challenging a 1980 settlement between the city of Lafayette and United Daughters of the Confederacy in which the Daughters obtained a permanent injunction prohibiting removal of the statue except for road work. A court hearing is set for Aug. 17.
Marja Broussard, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, in a statement Thursday, said the group is pleased and will make sure Guillory has the statue removed from city property.
"We further applaud his recognition of the racist purpose of this Confederate statue," Broussard wrote. "Efforts to locate a private location or museum location for this symbol from a racist time in the history of Lafayette should move with speed."
Bishop Douglas Douglas Deshotel of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, who has been in talks with Guillory about the statue, said in a statement Thursday he supports the decision to look for another location for the statue.
"Public monuments on public property should benefit the well-being of all citizens, " Deshotel said in the statement. "African-Americans, who are citizens of Lafayette, should not be reminded of the painful suffering of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow laws by a city owned monument on city owned property. The growing call for healing, justice and equality should awaken in all of us the nobility of those goals."
Not everyone applauded or supports moving the Confederate statue.
Amy Fontenot wrote on Guillory's Facebook page, "History is not meant to be liked, it is meant to be learned from. In text books there is no history of the Mouton statue," she wrote. "It’s not a win for anyone to have this statue removed. We need history of all kinds to be taught to everyone. History is important!"
Paula Perron-Landry wrote, "What is next? Someone will complain that the Cajun culture offends them and we lose all history about them? Come on, stop this madness!"
Michelle Thibodeaux Snyder offered, "I am very disappointed that this course of action is being taken. If the judge decides on its removal, where will it be erected? I hope it will not be hidden away in a warehouse."
A descendant of the Moutons, Gabriel Mouton, wrote that he supports moving the statue.
"If anyone wants to visit my ancestor, Jean, along with his governor son and general grandson, in a more important and appropriate location than this statue ever was or will be, their gravestones are all in Saint John Cemetery."
He added, "The statue is not my ancestor. It's an object and my family did not erect it."