A committee appointed to look at whether being part of Lafayette Consolidated Government is beneficial to the city of Lafayette met for the first time Tuesday, with some saying the proposed three-month timeline to present its findings to the City Council is ambitious.
A City Council resolution establishing the Protect the City Committee allows the group six months to produce a report answering 14 questions about consolidation. A timeline and meeting schedule presented Tuesday has the committee presenting its report to the council June 22.
City Councilman Pat Lewis, who called for creation of the Protect the City Committee, said if it takes 6-8 months, that's OK.
"I want to make sure it's done right," he said. "I don't want to rush it like was done before."
Voters in December 2018 approved a Home Rule Charter amendment that some believe was rushed to the ballot by City-Parish Council members and Fix the Charter supporters without using a charter committee to study the issues as had been done in the past.
The council pushed for the charter changes before the October 2019 City-Parish Council elections. Approval of the charter amendment abolished the City-Parish Council and created separate city and parish councils for the first time since consolidation took effect in 1996.
One thing that did not change is the election of a mayor-president to administer policies of the city of Lafayette and Lafayette parish government, a position voted on by everyone in the parish, including the city of Lafayette, unincorporated areas of the parish and five other municipalities that elect their own mayors and councils.
Over the past year, Lewis said he has seen where the 2018 charter amendment did not provide the city of Lafayette the autonomy expected with the creation of separate city and parish councils. The 14 questions the Protect the City Committee is expected to address include:
- How can the City Council best protect city of Lafayette tax dollars
- How can the City Council best protect the rate-payer owned Lafayette Utilities System
- How can the City Council best protect the interests of city of Lafayette citizens
- Has consolidation lived up to the promises made in 1992 when it was voted on
- How has the city of Lafayette's share of the cost of government services changed over time relative to the parish
- How does the per capita share of consolidated services paid by a city of Lafayette resident differ from a resident of the unincorporated area or a resident of another municipality in our parish
- Does the current system of cost allocation adequately communicate to the average citizen how the costs of consolidation are shared
- Are city tax dollars being spent outside the city of Lafayette
- Are city tax dollars being spent to benefit something other than the city of Lafayette
- Is consolidation fair to city of Lafayette residents
- Would deconsolidation benefit city of Lafayette residents, taxpayers and businesses
- What are the potential annual savings to the city of Lafayette after deconsolidation
- Would the city of Lafayette be better served by having its own mayor
Lewis said Tuesday he would like something on the ballot before voters in the fall of 2022, whether it's one or more charter amendments or deconsolidation.
Thus far, only the City Council is involved in the process. The Parish Council would have to agree to place a charter amendment on the ballot before voters. That may be preceded by appointment of a charter commission to determine what would be on the ballot.
The next Protect the City Committee meeting is set for March 30. Jan Swift was selected chairperson. Joseph "Tag" Catalon was chosen vice chairman.