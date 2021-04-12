Residents of neighborhoods close to the proposed Lafayette Interstate 49 Connector are invited to neighborhood meetings with planners in April to provide input into design details of the project such as the type of piers that will support the elevated structure.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafayette Connector Partners kick off the series of meeting from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Fightingville Fresh Farmer's Market, 315 W. Simcoe St., where they will be soliciting input from residents of the Laplace and Fightingville neighborhoods and members of Townfolk.
The meetings are designed for residents who live in neighborhoods alongside the proposed interstate "to provide input and address any questions, comments or concerns you may have about the I-49 Lafayette Connector Project," according to the project website, https://lafayetteconnector.com/
Others in the community will have an opportunity to discuss the Connector project at public workshops over the summer.
The April neighborhood meetings include:
Laplace/Fightingville/Townfolk
3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Fightingville Fresh Farmer's Market
noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Fightingville Fresh Farmer's Market
McComb-Veazey
5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lafayette Public Library, main branch downtown
5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Lafayette Public Library, main branch downtown
Sterling Grove
6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lafayette Public Library, main branch downtown
4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Lafayette Public Library, main branch downtown
Kaliste Saloom Road area
11 .m.-noon Thursday, Vermilionville performance center, 300 Fisher Rd.
Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Vermilionville performance center, 300 Fisher Rd.
Freetown-Port Rico
10:30 a.m.-noon April 20, Rosa Parks Transportation Center, 101 Jefferson St.
4:30-6 p.m. April 21, Rosa Parks Transportation Center, 101 Jefferson St.
Willow Street area
9:30-11 a.m. April 24, Destiny of Faith Church, 409 Patterson St.
Anyone wishing to attend either in person or online is required to sign up at https://lafayetteconnector.com/neighborhood-meeting-sign-up/ and must provide an email and physical address. In-person attendance is limited because of social distancing constraints associated with COVID-19.
The proposed Lafayette I-49 Connector is designed as a five-mile, six-lane partially elevated freeway that will run from near Lafayette Regional Airport to the intersection of I-49 and Interstate 10 but excluding any work on that intersection. Much of the route selected follows the existing Evangeline Thruway except around downtown Lafayette.