The private operator that proposed a 40-year management contract for the Lafayette Utilities System withdrew its offer Monday.

In a letter to the City-Parish Council, NextGen Utility Systems, an affiliate of Bernhard Capital Partners, did not offer a clear reason for withdrawing beyond “the many discussions that have been held since submitting our proposal, as well as the importance of this decision.”

Baudier did not return a call.

The proposal proved controversial, with public speakers at council meetings overwhelmingly opposed. Former LUS director Terry Huval, blasted the company's angling for LUS at a meeting of the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority.

Huval called NextGen's offer a moneymaking "scheme," and said he had recommended to "send them packing" before he abruptly left his position in July. Huval said NextGen had tried hire him on four separate occasions as it struggled to win over public opinion, most recently 13 days ago.

“We admire the emotion and passion that residents and various stakeholders of these services have for LUS,” NextGen Managing Partner Jeff Baudier wrote in the letter.

The letter was submitted ahead of a scheduled council vote on a resolution that the council would not consider any private management agreement for LUS.

Prior to the full council vote, council members on the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority voted to reject Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux's resolution calling for any private manager for LUS to be procured through a competitive request for proposals, or RFP. The resolution called for a Jan. 31 deadline for any RFP.

The opponents of Boudreaux's resolution -- Councilwoman Liz Hebert, Councilwoman Nanette Cook and Councilman Pat Lewis -- said they agreed with Boudreaux's push for transparency, but preferred not to vote for a resolution that would extend the limbo LUS has been put in.

"It's time to put it to bed," said Councilwoman Liz Hebert, the utilities authority chairwoman. "Either we are moving forward or we are stopping it."

Councilman Bruce Conque was absent.

Mayor-President Joel Robideaux recently acknowledged he should have issued an RFP from the outset. Baudier said last week that NextGen would pull out if the council resolution opposing any private management succeeded.

