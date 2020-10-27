Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be getting an extra day off this spring.
UL has canceled classes April 16, designated as Lagniappe Day on campus.
Among planned activities for Lagniappe Day are canoe races on Cypress Lake, a managed wetland at the center of campus. The highlight is a free crawfish boil for students, faculty and staff in which 20,000 pounds of crawfish are served.
Although changes to planned activities may be necessary as the event nears because of continued uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, students won’t be denied their lagniappe, said Joseph Savoie, UL president.
“Because we aren’t yet sure if such large, in-person events will be possible, we’ve decided to cancel classes that day,” Savoie said in a message to the campus community Monday.
Savoie announced one other change to the Spring 2021 academic calendar.
“While many universities have canceled their spring breaks, we have chosen to shorten ours instead,” Savoie said. “We encourage members of the University community to limit travel during this period. By doing so, you reduce the possibility you may contract COVID-19 and bring it back to campus when you return.”
Spring Break will be April 2-6.
The remainder of the spring academic calendar remains unchanged and the university plans to structure the spring semester much as it did the fall, Savoie said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Mardi Gras break will be observed as holidays as originally scheduled on Jan. 18 and Feb. 15-17, respectively.