The Lafayette Parish library board on Monday appointed an interim library director to serve six months until a permanent director is hired.
Danny Gillane, a librarian with 13 years at the Lafayette Parish public library, was selected by the board over the only other applicant, Larry Angelle, library operations manager, who served as provisional director 18 days after the sudden retirement Jan. 29 of library director Teresa Elberson.
Gillane, from New Orleans, has been a librarian more than 30 years and is state certified. He served under the previous two library directors and is interested in applying for the permanent job.
Elberson, the director since July 2016, retired suddenly four days after the library board rejected a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant for a book discussion on voting rights. The moderators were, according to some board members, too left-leaning and Elberson did not find a moderator to represent the conservative side of modern voting rights issues.
Gillane and the permanent library director will be tasked with working with the board to cut the budget as the library system's financial situation decays. The library system started 2018 with a $40 million savings. A series of events, from rejection of a property tax renewal to stripping $8 million from the savings to spend on drainage, and a failure to roll millages forward when property values dropped, dwindled that savings down to $7 million today.
Moments after being named interim director Monday Gillane asked the board for time to develop a plan to address the financial situation. There has been discussion of a hiring freeze and employee furloughs to cut expenses, Gillane said, and if the board is willing, it could dip into the library's savings.
One of two remaining property taxes that fund the library system is up for renewal in the next year and may be on the Nov. 13 ballot.
Lafayette library board fires back over rejection of voting rights grant, call for conservative speaker
Andrew Duhon, a former 11-year board member and its immediate past president, advised the board to get past distractions like the voting rights controversy and focus on library funding. He said the library's problems began in the spring of 2018 when voters rejected the millage renewal, not in the fall of 2018 when controversy exploded over a proposed Drag Queen Story Time event.
Duhon advised the board to support the millage renewal Nov. 13 and develop relationships with council members who decide whether to roll forward millages.
Jean Menard, a library supporter who lives outside Lafayette Parish, said she's concerned that several of the new library board members "actively fought" property tax renewals in the past when they weren't yet on the board and openly disagreed with the library's purpose and programs. The three library property taxes were consistently renewed, she said, until 2018 "when a political operative" from Breaux Bridge started spreading disinformation, she said.
Menard asked board members to state publicly if they will support the upcoming property tax renewal. Palombo, Stephanie Armbruster, Landon Boudreaux, Hilda Edmond, James Thomas and Joan Wingate said they support the renewal.
Robert Judge, who was attending his first meeting since being appointed to the board Feb. 9, refused to answer, saying he has not reviewed the library's financial information and it would be irresponsible to give "an uneducated shot-in-the-dark dark answer."
A vocal opponent in 2018 of the Drag Queen Story Time event, Judge declined to say Monday whether he opposed the 2018 tax renewal for the library.
Armbruster, who also opposed the Drag Queen Story Time in 2018, was unclear during the meeting on whether she opposed the tax renewal that year. She said afterwards she opposed the 2018 renewal.
What changed, Armbruster said, was she sees the financial numbers for herself. In 2018, she said, she had questions about the construction of so many libraries and whether there was money to staff and operate them.
The library board, Armbruster said, has to explain to voters the needs of the library and advocate for the November millage renewal.