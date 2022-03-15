The St. Martin Parish Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to authorize Parish President Chester Cedars to pursue litigation against Lafayette Consolidated Government for removal of spoil banks along the Vermilion River St. Martin leaders said happened without permission.
In an intense special council meeting attended by more than 100 angry St. Martin Parish residents, Cedars vehemently expressed his dismay toward LCG Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
“At 3 o’clock as of today, a week ago, we discovered that Lafayette Consolidated Government decided to remove the spoil banks,” Cedars said, describing a phone call with Guillory that he said took place two hours after the discovery.
“It was a very short call,” Cedars said. “ 'Did you remove them?' I asked. There was hesitation. His response was, 'Yes I did,' ” Cedars said.
Cedars said he continued with a second question: “ 'Why didn’t you tell me?' " Cedars said he asked.
“ 'I guess I should have,' he said to me.”
Cedars eventually asked council members to adopt three measures.
First, to authorize Cedars to "pursue litigation against every single person, farm and entity that may be complicit in the removal of the banks," including LCG officials.
“Every single one,” Cedars said.
Second, a public investigation on the regulations allegedly violated during the removal, including those ruled by FEMA and the Environmental Protection Agency. Third, an investigation by the congressional delegation on what happened, in order, Cedars said, “that we are not going to let it happen again.”
The three measures were approved by all nine council members.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Jamie Angelle, Guillory’s spokesperson, did not respond to questions regarding the removal of the spoil banks and didn’t provide any comment about the alleged phone call.
At issue is the removal of half of a 12-feet levee structure left behind from the last time the Vermilion was dredged that has for decades protected St. Martinville from flooding. LCG officials have said they believe removal of the banks, which risse several feet above the river, will lower river levels in Lafayette Parish.
“The same can’t be said for us,” said Yvonne Romero, a St. Martin Parish resident who attended the meeting. “Why would you do that to neighbors when you don't have a permit?”
Romero said that she saw the first equipment coming to St. Martinville in February, but she thought LCG had permission to do the work.
Over the summer, LCG requested a permit from the U.S. Corps of Engineers to remove the spoil banks along the Vermilion River in St. Martinville, but that request was ultimately withdrawn, according to Cedars.
The Corps of Engineers in New Orleans said through a spokesperson that it opened an investigation into the spoil banks' removal. The Corps added it would determine whether a permit for this work was required or not.
According to Cedars, LCG had initiated a study for a potential project that entailed the removal of the spoil banks in April 2021.
“Mayor-President Josh Guillory and I also last conferred on April 13, 2021, at which time he assured me that there would be no formal action relative to this proposal until and unless St. Martin Parish can fully and completely vet the proposition and conclude that it presents no threat to our Parish,” Cedars wrote. “Otherwise, St. Martin Parish will most assuredly oppose any attempt to remove the spoil banks.”
In May, Cedars wrote in another memorandum that he prepared and submitted a position paper in response to LCG application for a permit from the Corps of Engineers.
On Aug. 30, according to Cedars’ reports, the Corps advised that LCG had requested the proposed project be divided into two parts. “One for the removal of the spoil banks in Lafayette Parish and the other for the spoil banks in St. Martin Parish,” according to Cedars' reports.
The Guillory administration did not respond to requests for comment on this timeline.