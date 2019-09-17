Lafayette 911, local emergency responders and elected officials gathered Tuesday to break ground on the Lafayette Parish Communication District’s new $9.6 million 911 communications facility.
Lafayette 911’s new home at 1810 W. Willow St. will include a 23,000-square-foot complex that can withstand hurricane force winds of 160 mph or greater and will include two backup generators and its own water system to maintain self-sufficiency during emergencies, Lafayette 911 Director Craig Stansbury said.
It’ll also include a backup communications system that can be used by area law enforcement agencies.
“The way this building is set up — 911 should never go down,” Stansbury said.
The project is being handled by Architects Southwest and J.B. Mouton Inc. and is expected to wrap in late 2020. The building was designed large enough to accommodate the parish for at least the next 25 years, based on feasibility and population growth studies, he said.
The move is much needed, Stansbury said. The 911 center has been housed in the basement of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse on Buchanan Street since 1983. After 36 years, the space is incapable of supporting the center’s expanding technology or the staff needed to handle the parish’s increasing call volume.
“More room is a big need,” Stansbury said.
The new building is being touted as a state-of-the-art facility that will help bring the parish’s 911 communications further into the modern era. In recent months, the 911 center announced it’s moving to a cloud-based computer-aided dispatch system and a call system that can receive text messages and video reports. The advanced CAD system will be the first of its kind in the state, he said.
“When you have a new building, you’re able to bring in new technology instead of trying to refit something. Right now, in the basement of the courthouse, you just couldn’t technically and physically fit that type of equipment in there with the room,” Stansbury said.
The building will also offer an improved work environment to the staff, the director said. The 911 operations center employs about 23 call-takers, who work in 12-hour shifts, and additional administrators, IT staff and support staff. For the call-takers especially, it’s important they have access to more space, natural light and areas where they can decompress after difficult calls, he said.
The call center space can currently hold only five call-takers, which is difficult logistically during hurricanes and other natural disasters when call-takers are required to spend the night or remain at the office after shifts.
“[This building is] also about helping them and benefiting them so they can be at their best when someone calls. This center is going to have the best features to help these call-takers,” Stansbury said.
The project is being funded by the communication district’s future projects fund, he said. Around 2000, the communication district board and former Director Bill Vincent began saving money from the state-mandated 911 surcharge taxed to all parish residents and businesses’ phones for use of the 911 system. Over the roughly 20 years, they saved $12 million, Stansbury said.
The fund will cover the $9.6 million needed for construction, but additional funds may be required for some of the building’s technical systems and other features. If that’s the case, the district may sell a small number of bonds to cover the cost, he said.
The 4.2 acres of land the facility will sit on were purchased for $225,000 from the fund in the last couple years, he said.
Founding Director Bill Vincent was on hand for the groundbreaking and said he remembers the difference instituting a single emergency response number made for public safety. Before 1983, there were nearly two dozen emergency numbers and the response to scenes was scattered and took considerable time as each agency was called separately, he said.
“It seems taken for granted by now but back then it was breaking new ground. It decreased response times and saved lives. It allowed all the agencies to have all the information at the same time and … it made for a more efficient team effort,” Vincent said.
The former director, who retired in 2015, said Tuesday’s groundbreaking is an important step toward harnessing the abilities of next generation 911 technology to help make people safer. As technology continues to change, the 911 center must also adapt to better serve the community, he said.
Acadiana Advocate staff reporter Claire Taylor contributed to this report.