The former chief cultural officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government questioned Thursday why Mayor-President Josh Guillory isn't using more than $800,000 in the CREATE fund to save 101 jobs and keep open the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette Science Museum and other facilities.
Meanwhile, an online petition by Dancers of Lafayette urging Guillory to reopen the Heymann Center had more than 5,800 signatures as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
A week ago, Guillory announced he was slashing 101 jobs at the Heymann Center, Science Museum, Acadiana Nature Station and three senior centers.
Effective June 5, the layoffs include 23 full-time employees and 78 part-time employees. They range from security, event staff and stage technicians to museum curators, naturalists and a group sales coordinator.
The cuts, expected to save $440,000 through the current fiscal year that ends Oct. 31, were needed, Guillory said, because of city and parish financial shortfalls caused in part by a loss of sales taxes from business closures ordered in March by the governor to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Sitting in a parish fund called cultural economy is more than $800,000 from the CREATE tax, a .25-mill property tax rededicated by voters in November 2017 to be used to grow the parish's arts and cultural economy. CREATE — Culture, Recreation, Entertainment, Arts, Tourism — is an initiative of former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.
Guillory is asking voters in November to rededicate that tax to roads, bridges and fire protection in unincorporated parts of the parish, whose voters in 2019 voted down a tax on themselves for fire protection.
Kate Durio, the former chief cultural officer who led CREATE under Robideaux and who was dismissed when Guillory took office in January, said Thursday Guillory could have used the dedicated CREATE money to keep the centers open and retain the laid-off employees.
"This is a threat to Festival International, to the dance community, to national acts that come to the Heymann Center, to conventions, to field trips," Durio said.
According to the 2019-20 budget, the Heymann Center generates nearly $1 million a year, but costs almost $1.5 million to operate, receiving a $500,000 annual subsidy from LCG. The Science Museum receives about a $1 million subsidy. But so does parks and recreation, which receives nearly $4 million to make up for its shortfalls, and the three LCG golf courses receive more than $600,000 a year in subsidies, according to the budget.
The only cuts made so far in parks and recreation is to the summer enrichment camp/program and therapeutic day camp, according to a news release May 22 from Gerald Boudreaux, director of parks and recreation.
Jamie Angelle, LCG chief communications officer, said Thursday that Facebook posts discussing alleged plans to close recreation centers and parks are unsubstantiated.
"None of that is accurate right now," Angelle said. "Obviously the mayor-president is looking at all options. These things are in discussion right now."
Guillory may have miscalculated community interest in the Heymann Center, especially at this time of year when many dance studios' annual recitals hang in limbo. One studio owner said at a town hall meeting with Guillory on Wednesday she had planned to spend $10,700 just to rent the Heymann Center.
A group of dance instructors, calling themselves Dancers of Lafayette, created an online petition on Change.org titled, "Josh Guillory, keep the Heymann Center open." As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 5,892 people had signed the petition.
Some supporters of reopening the Heymann Center questioned on Guillory's Facebook page why golf courses aren't being closed and another said the dance studios had already reworked their recital schedules with the Heymann Center — they were postponed by the governor's orders — when Guillory threw them another curve ball by laying off the center's staff.
Guillory didn't completely dismiss the idea of closing golf courses but did not commit to doing so on his Facebook post. He said the decision was made because the Heymann Center loses money, although its subsidy is $100,000 less than the golf courses' subsidies. Another reason, Guillory said, is that some acts were canceled when the governor shut facilities down and because no one knows when the governor will allow it to reopen.
"I am committed to protecting the finances of the City of Lafayette," Guillory wrote on Facebook. "At current rates of spending, and with the double whammy of COVID-19 and a collapse in oil prices, we will run through the entire fund balance (savings account) of the city in about 2 years. We will be broke and still spending way more than we're bringing in. It's a recipe for disaster."
Durio said Guillory underestimated the culture and arts community. The three senior centers, she said, provide outings for some elderly shut-ins to gather for conversation over quilting or line dancing.
"This was an attack, not just on our culture," she said, "but on some of our most vulnerable citizens."