An Opelousas man is charged with rigging U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve contracts for more than a decade, netting millions in federal payments for a family member’s business.
Johnny C. Guillory, 72, was charged Thursday in New Orleans federal court with conspiracy to defraud the government and making false statements. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The petroleum reserve comprises 60 underground salt caverns at Bryan Mound and Big Hill in Texas, and West Hackberry and Bayou Choctaw in Louisiana. The four sites are currently holding more than 630 million barrels of sweet and sour crude oil for emergency purposes, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy.
Guillory previously managed subcontracts at all four reserve sites as an employee of the Energy Department's prime contractors, which ostensibly follow competitive bid practices in awarding subcontracts. Guillory’s job included creating privileged cost and price estimates, which he then secretly gave to the owner of Opelousas-based Cajan Welding and Rentals LTD, according to prosecutors.
The alleged scheme, which lasted from 2002 to 2016, resulted in more than 50 contracts worth at least $15 million. Guillory is accused of receiving more than $800,000 in kickbacks. Guillory’s employment with federal contractors ended in 2015, prosecutors say.
Cajan was charged in a July bill of information that did not name any individuals. The company, which is now in receivership, pleaded guilty and was fined $400,000. It was not ordered to pay restitution.
A defense attorney representing the company, Lester Gauthier, noted in an interview that Cajan performed the work it was hired to do.
“The claim is not that they didn’t render services. It was that the corporation got the contract through insider information,” Gauthier said.
Cajan’s owner, John Comeaux, died in 2019 at age 82. He is identified in Guillory’s indictment as “Co-Conspirator A.” Comeaux and Guillory “had a personal, familial and business relationship,” in addition to a separate financial relationship, according to the indictment.
Gauthier said the alleged conspirators' relationship was "of the in-law variety," and that Comeaux suffered "competency issues prior to his death." Gauthier declined to elaborate.
The company's court-appointed receiver, Benjamin Trant, said it had ceased operation and is "being wound down." Trant declined further comment.
Guillory's defense attorney, David Rozas, did not immediately return a call on Friday.