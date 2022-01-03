Police are searching for a person suspected of robbing a GameStop store in Opelousas Sunday who also is a suspect in a GameStop store robbery in Lafayette last week.
Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, a suspect described as a "large build Black male" armed with a semi-automatic handgun allegedly robbed the GameStop on Creswell Lane in Opelousas, Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a news release.
The suspect, he wrote, appears to be the same body type as the suspect in a GameStop store armed robbery Dec. 28 in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.
In the Lafayette robbery, a store employee said a male subject described as heavyset and wearing all black with a red mask over his face entered the store and produced a handgun. The suspect demanded employees empty the register and safe. He left out of the rear door of the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police reported.
Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to these robberies to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can received up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.