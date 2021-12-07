An historic former hardware store in downtown Lafayette could be transformed into a museum with a Cajun/Creole dance hall celebrating the diverse music and musicians of Louisiana.

The Acadiana Center for the Arts has plans to turn the former Lafayette Hardware Store at 121 W. Vermilion St. into the Louisiana Music Museum and dance hall, Executive Director Sam Oliver said Tuesday.

The nonprofit group, he said, envisions the museum as a tourist destination that would tell the story of Louisiana's music — Blues, Jazz, Dixieland, Cajun, Zydeco, Rockabilly — and musicians from a Cajun and Creole perspective. The dance hall could serve as a venue attracting tourists and locals.

The ACA has a contract to buy the 10,000 square-foot two-story building, which was built around 1880 and is on the National Register of Historic Places, along with a one-story brick warehouse and parking lot behind it, Oliver said.

The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority board on Tuesday agreed to finance the purchase of the property for the ACA at a price of $595,000. It'll take an estimated $3.5 million to buy and transform the building into a museum and cover first-year costs.

"This building itself is an important building," LPTFA Executive Director Kevin Blanchard said Tuesday. "We don't have lot of old buildings in Lafayette."

LPTFA Board member Butch Roussel added, "I think this is a great project. I think it's one the LPTFA should be inolved with."

The ACA approached the financing authority, Oliver said, because it's not a traditional investment property that a commercial lender would finance.

"It's a public good investment property," he said.

The ACA applied for and should find out next week, Oliver said, if it is approved for a $2 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The group also applied for $1.8 million in state Capital Outlay funding.

Other potential funding sources include the Downtown Economic Development District, he said, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, Lafayette Consolidated Government, the state office of tourism, National Endowment for the Humanities, state and national historic tax credits and private fundraising.

Joshua Caffery, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said in a Nov. 17 letter that the center will support the museum and provide collection curation and management and expert consultation. The Center for Louisiana Studies is the repository for the largest collection of materials related to the musical culture of the Acadiana area, he said.