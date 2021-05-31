Fifteen-year-old Allison Aucoin has issued a challenge to fellow girls and young women in Scouts BSA in Acadiana after becoming the first female Scout in the Evangeline Area Council to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

Aucoin joined Scouts BSA in 2019 after the program opened to girls. The teenager said she had yearned to join since she was 5 years old and attended family adventures with her older brother’s Cub Scouts troop, admiring the canoeing, archery and wood-burning crafts. After joining Troop 247, an all girls troop, Aucoin hit the ground running to make up for lost time.

The teen and her peers in the troop began work learning the basics of Scouting and meeting the requirements to advance through the seven ranks: Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle, Troop 247 Scoutmaster Billy McCarthy said. The troop currently has 10 registered Scouts, he said.

Aucoin’s pursuit of her goal had highs and lows. There was the joy of exploring new interests and skills, like basketry and first aid, and the stress of balancing Scouting with schoolwork at Episcopal School of Acadiana, cheerleading, theater and other commitments, she said.

McCarthy recalled one such balancing act, where Aucoin cheered at a nighttime basketball game, then had her father drive her at 10 p.m. to meet the troop for a weekend camping trip.

“There were many times where I was very close to quitting.....But I kept thinking about my end goal and how many times there were when I was having fun, and how much the good times outweighed the bad ones. I kept thinking, ‘I’m almost there. I’m almost to my next goal. I can make it. I’ve made it before’ and really just staying in the struggle, which is a motto from the lower school at ESA that’s helped me get through the tough times,” Aucoin said.

An atypical challenge was the COVID-19 pandemic, which altered the Scouting experience.

McCarthy said initially the troop was forced to shift to all virtual meetings, then adjusted over time to masked, distanced gatherings. To maintain progress on badges, McCarthy, a Realtor, even allowed Scouts to sit at his open houses and work on their projects, he said. Camping continued, but Scouts were limited to one person per tent.

“I’m very proud of her, knowing what she overcame to get there with the COVID year and the challenges of starting from scratch as a founding troop,” he said.

A significant element of achieving the Eagle Scout rank is a Scout’s service project. For hers, Aucoin constructed a paved walkway at Episcopal School of Acadiana. The open area would often flood and become a mud pit during storms, inconveniencing teachers and creating a hazard for students crossing campus, the 15-year-old said.

Aucoin designed the walkway, calculated the amount of needed materials and associated costs, got project approvals, fundraised and on April 18 installed the walkway with the help of her troop and family. Having friends and teachers use and appreciate her walkway has been heartwarming, she said.

“I really love going to ESA and the whole school has given so much to me that I knew I wanted to give back to it in some way,” the teen said.

Aucoin’s Eagle Scout pursuit was capped off with her Eagle Scout Board of Review, where the teen sat before a panel of local adult leaders in Scouting and was questioned about her work and Scouting experience. She said the nerves beforehand were similar to a theater audition or taking an exam.

Once advanced, Aucoin said she felt grateful for the support of her Scoutmasters and troop, who “always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.” Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Scouts BSA, and Aucoin said she’s looking forward to relaxing and enjoying the rest of what Scouting has to offer until she ages out at 18.

McCarthy said while Aucoin is his first female Eagle Scout, she won’t be the last. Two of her peers are close behind in their process and will hopefully soon advance. The Scoutmaster said he’s been involved in Scouting since he was 5-years-old and he’s been exceedingly impressed by the girls of Troop 247.

They are energetic, focused, collaborative, hard working and eager to learn. They’re just as invested as any all-boys troop McCarthy has led, he said.

“The girls are fantastic and surprise me every day. They’ve actually to a certain extent revived a lot of what I think about Scouting because they’re awesome,” McCarthy said.

Aucoin said she hopes her accomplishment inspires more girls to explore Scouting and chase after their goals.

“I hope I can inspire young girls to maybe join [Scouts BSA] or just do something that they may be a little hesitant to do. I hope to inspire them to do something they’re proud of and something they can enjoy and something they can bring with them for their whole life,” Aucoin said.