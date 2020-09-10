Five new economic development districts in the city of Lafayette collected more than $74,000 in revenue in July, the first month the new sales and hotel taxes were imposed.
The sales tax receipts ranged from a high of $28,934 for the Northway economic development district around the Northgate Mall to a low of $7.15 for the Trappey district around the former Trappey's canning plant near Evangeline Thruway and Beaver Park.
The districts were created by the former Lafayette City-Parish Council and former Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux as a way to generate money to invest in infrastructure and projects to promote economic development. Supporters of one of the districts for downtown Lafayette said the tax-produced revenue could be used to improve sewer capacity to accommodate more residential development in the area.
Money collected in a district must be spent in that district. City Council members serve as the board for each of the districts. Other groups are associated as advisers.
The districts and the amounts collected in July include:
- Northway Economic Development District (around Northgate Mall) and Pride Opportunity Developers, $28,934 sales tax, no hotel tax collections
- University Gateway Economic Development District, Townfolk and Oasis Community Coterie, $25,290 sales tax, $2,785 hotel tax
- Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District and Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as Downtown Development Authority, $19,119 sales tax, $22 hotel tax
- Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District and Holy Rosary Redevelopment, $1,913 sales tax, no hotel tax collections
- Trappey Economic Development District and Trappey Riverfront Development, $7.15 sales tax, no hotel tax collections
Creation of the economic development districts drew fire from Mayor-President Josh Guillory and others for imposing new taxes without a vote of the public. The districts were drawn to exclude residences, which would have required a vote of the public.
Six residents filed a lawsuit in December alleging officials did not properly advertise meetings where the districts were discussed and approved. They dropped the lawsuit in June, saying they had no more money to challenge the districts.