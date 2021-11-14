Whether a book about growing up LGBTQ will remain in the teen section or any part of the Lafayette Parish public library system may be decided Monday by the heavily conservative Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.
Michael Lunsford, executive director of the conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana, filed a complaint in October over "This Book is Gay" by James/Juno Dawson.
Described as a health and special studies publication about sexuality and growing up lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, "This Book is Gay" is on a list of publications Lunsford said he got from MassResistance, an anti-LGBTQ group that has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Lunsford filed a complaint about the book, which he alleges contains pornography.
Per the library system's Collection Development Policy, a committee was appointed consisting of two library employees and a board member, Stephanie Armbruster, a conservative who, prior to being named to the board, protested the library's 2018 hosting of Drag Queen Story Time, where men dressed as women read to children.
"The Reconsideration Committee is an ad hoc committee that conducts business in a closed meeting," the Collection Development Policy states. Once the committee makes a decision, the library director sends a letter to the person complaining, informing them of the decision. If the person is not satisfied with the decision, they may appeal to the library board.
That appeal is being heard at the library meeting which begins at 5:15 p.m. Monday at the main library in downtown Lafayette. Anyone may address the board by filling out a speaker's card before the meeting. Speakers are limited to three minutes.
"The Library Board’s decision will be final," the policy states.
Lunsford and Citizens for a New Louisiana have been influential in who the Parish Council selects to serve on the library board.
The new president of the library board as of Nov. 1 is Robert Judge, who like Armbruster, protested Drag Queen Story Time before he was chosen by the Parish Council in February to fill a seat on the board. He was selected from among seven applicants that included university professors. He has twice attempted to narrow the mission statement of the library system to remove recreation and cultural enrichment, which most likely would eliminate offerings such as loaning out fishing poles and sewing machines.
Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee member Landon Boudreaux also is on the library board. Lunsford, who works in downtown Lafayette but is not a resident of the parish, is on the St. Martin Republican Parish Executive Committee.