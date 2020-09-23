A former Erath basketball player, dismissed from her high school coaching job in Austin, Texas last month after she was embroiled in a dispute with the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, said she has landed another coaching job in Texas.
Ashlie Langlinais, 33, confirmed she was hired as athletic coordinator at a charter school and will coach the girls basketball team there. She declined to name the school, although she said administrators were aware of the circumstances of her dismissal as girls’ basketball coach at Dom Savio Catholic High during the summer.
Langlinais played basketball at Teurlings High in Lafayette and Erath High before enrolling at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, from which she graduated. A decade ago, she moved to Austin and has been active in coaching since.
During the summer she took issue with the pastor of her former church in her hometown of Erath, Our Lady of Lourdes, when he criticized in the parish bulletin a demonstration of gay pride by the New Orleans Saints in late June. She petitioned the diocese for the pastor’s removal – that effort was joined by Faithful America, an online interdenominational Christian group – and delivered petitions to the office of the Diocese of Lafayette.
Langlinais says she is a gay woman, married to a woman, and no longer attends church although some family members attend Our Lady of Lourdes. She said Wednesday that the Lafayette diocese never responded to her petition.
She was dismissed from her job by the principal at Dom Savio, who cited her actions in Lafayette.
Now Langlinais is petitioning the Diocese of Austin, seeking protection for diocesan school employees in their jobs. She said her principal at Dom Savio fired her by email, citing her efforts in the Lafayette Diocese.
She was to deliver her petitions to the diocese of Austin at mid-afternoon, she said.