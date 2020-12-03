The runoff election to replace Jules Edwards on the 15th Judicial District Court pits two candidates from different generations who nevertheless share some things in common. Travis Broussard and Valerie Garrett were both raised in working-class families, and both say their upbringings will make them empathetic judges.
Both point to service as their higher callings, although they have pursued those callings in different ways. Broussard, 35, first aimed to become a doctor, but then switched to law and went straight to law school out of college. Garrett, 59, knew as a child that she would become a lawyer, but first had to overcome societal barriers.
The candidates shared their backgrounds and life experiences in interviews with the Advocate, presented here in alphabetical order.
Travis Broussard
Law was not immediately on Travis Broussard’s radar when he set off for college, the first in his family to do so.
Upon arriving at Louisiana State University, the 35-year-old Opelousas native initially opted to major in biology. He planned to become a doctor, in part because of a scholarship aimed at steering minority students into healthcare.
But college was eye opening, Broussard said, and he soon realized that sociology married his heart and his intellect in a way that biology never could.
“I didn’t have a comprehensive understanding of how many different majors were out there, that there were many different ways to achieve an ultimate goal,” Broussard said.
Broussard’s ultimate goal never changed, even if his path to it did, he said. From his childhood on, Broussard said he has aimed to use his talent as a service to others. He started doing so in grade school, when he would read mail out loud to his grandparents, who could not read or write, he said.
The son of an offshore oilman and a grocery clerk, Broussard said he was excited to advance his family’s legacy by attending and graduating college. After switching his major to sociology, Broussard said he recognized law as his calling.
“I had no background in the law. I didn’t know any lawyers. I never visited with any lawyers before I went to law school. I went on the simple point I wanted to know what the law was, what it said, the rights it afforded people,” Broussard said. “I felt the law was a tool of power that could either be used well or used poorly. I felt that at times maybe it was used poorly by people to oppress others, to take advantage of others.”
Broussard graduated cum laude from Southern University Law School in 2010, and went on to become a partner at Durio, McGoffin, Stagg and Ackerman, where he has worked for nearly a decade. In addition to his regular practice, Broussard is the part-time city attorney for his hometown, Opelousas, where his parents still live in the house he was raised. He is also an adjunct law professor at Southern.
Broussard said the idea of running for judge came to him about two years ago. Asked his reason for doing so, Broussard provided a quantitative answer.
“As I sit before you today as a lawyer, I am able to help and serve approximately 9 to 10 dozen people per year,” Broussard said. “As a 15th Judicial District Court judge, it would afford me the opportunity to help and serve thousands of people per month and per year, and several thousand over a six-year-term.”
Valerie Garrett
Valerie Garrett’s childhood in the 1960s was filled with social gatherings in her family home in the McComb-Veazey neighborhood, and discussion was often animated by the civil rights movement enveloping the country.
Garrett, 59, absorbed the spirited talk about human rights and equal justice, particularly when it came to Thurgood Marshall, who became the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court when Garrett was 6 years old.
That is what led Garrett to decide at an early age that she would become a lawyer. Such ambitions were encouraged in her household, she said, and racial barriers were not part of the equation.
“I was like, man, they are doing some stuff. This is wonderful. They are changing the world. I wanted to be part of that,” Garrett recalled. “One of my best friends from then said we were all playing with Barbie dolls, and Val was talking about being a lawyer.”
But Garrett received a gut punch when she arrived at Lafayette’s newly integrated public schools for fourth grade. When Garret told the teacher that she intended to become a lawyer, the teacher told her it was impossible because she was Black.
“It broke me,” Garrett said. “It was a limitation that was placed on me that I did not understand. And it was based on how I looked, which I did not understand.”
That did not fly with Garrett’s family, who pulled her from the public schools and scraped together tuition money for Catholic schools. Her parents, grandparents and anyone else who was able chipped in. She got a scholarship to attend the now-shuttered Holy Rosary Institute.
Yet Garrett’s dream still was put on hold until she could not put it off any longer. She got married and had kids, and she worked in sales. But then her husband at the time became disabled, and so did her mother. Garrett was broke and needed a new career to care for her loved ones.
An old friend insisted that Garrett return to her childhood dream, and she would not accept excuses, no matter how valid. With the help of scholarships and a benefactor, Garret graduated from Southern University Law School in 1992.
She started her own practice, initially focusing on civil rights and thinking she would become a prosecutor. But she then found her niche in family law and criminal defense.
“I soon learned that people had scars and wounds, and they deserved to have quality representation in the courtroom. No matter what they did, their constitutional rights needed to be protected. So I went at it and I never looked back,” Garrett said.