Drew Brees announced in a Facebook video Tuesday night that he'll be expanding his youth flag football league to Youngsville this fall.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback recently toured the Youngsville Sports Complex as a potential space for Football 'N' America, a non-contact, co-ed flag football league he co-founded for children in kindergarten through eighth grades.
"I cannot wait to see you guys out there," Brees said in the Facebook video announcement. "To see the videos, to see the excitement and see everything that we’re going to be bringing to Youngsville Sports Complex through Football 'N' America. See you soon!"
Brees spent time in Acadiana on May 21 to meet and greet with children and their parents who were signing up for the Lafayette Football 'N' America league. That league plays at Neyland Park, according to the league's website, playfna.com.
During his May visit, Brees' team reached out to the Youngsville Sports Complex to set up a last-minute tour, according to Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.
"He'd seen aerials of it online, but he was interested in another site for his flag football program," Ritter said after the May 21 visit. "It was probably the best worst tour I've ever given — just being on the spot like that — but it was a lot of fun."
Registration is now open for the Youngsville and Lafayette fall FNA leagues.
Visit playfna.com/league/youngsville or playfna.com/league/lafayette to register or learn more about the program.