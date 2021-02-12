ACA.weatherclosed.adv

The following have announced closures due to the possibility of upcoming wintry precipitation:

  • All Lafayette Parish public libraries will be closed Monday due to anticipated wintry weather conditions and again Tuesday for the Mardi Gras holiday.
  • All non-essential Lafayette Consolidated Government offices and services will be closed Monday, including City Hall. Normal operations will resume Wednesday, following the Mardi Gras holiday on Tuesday.
  • Republic Services will be closed Monday so there will be no garbage collection Monday. Collections will be moved back one day. Normal Monday service will run Tuesday, Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday, Wednesday's routes will run Thursday, normal Thursday collections will be on Friday and Friday routes will be run on Saturday.

