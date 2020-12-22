Lafayette Parish Schools will continue contact tracing calls throughout the winter break, except for two-day breaks from Dec. 24-Dec. 25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1, a spokesperson said Tuesday. Helping those efforts will be a new online tool for students to report positive tests, which is required.
The district worked out its holiday contact tracing schedule after controversy over its handling of contact tracing over Thanksgiving. The district’s health services director, Julie Buller, instructed 45 nurses not to work for four days over the holiday, from Wednesday to Saturday.
Complicating matters, the district failed to notify parents of its scaled-back holiday operation. Some were upset when notified the following week that their children had been exposed prior to the holiday.
It was unclear when the district learned of the positive cases associated with those exposures, and school officials said afterward that administrative staff had filled in for nurses in making contact tracing calls during the break. Yet the district also acknowledged that some calls had been put off.
Winter break staffing for contract tracing will be “dependent on each situation,” according to spokesperson Allison Dickerson.
People who have been in close contact with infected individuals are expected to self-quarantine for at least 10 days in most cases, according to state and federal guidelines. It is “critical” for schools to immediately notify close contacts upon learning of a positive test result among students and staff, according to Louisiana Department of Health guidance.