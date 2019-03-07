Lafayette Police officers would be guaranteed 2 percent pay raises under certain circumstances if state legislation is approved.
State Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, is expected to introduce legislation in the session that begins April 8.
The Lafayette City-Parish Council is expected to consider a resolution Tuesday supporting Mills' proposed legislation.
As the proposed bill is currently written, when sales tax revenues collected by the city of Lafayette increase more than 3 percent in any fiscal year, the city's police department employees would be guaranteed a 2 percent raise the following fiscal year.
The department employs about 282 officers. In 2018, about 28 officers resigned. Department leaders have cited pay as a reason for departures and have complained that they routinely lose officers to other law enforcement agencies that pay more.
Lafayette Police officers have long voiced displeasure that firefighters in Louisiana are guaranteed an annual pay raise, but not police officers.
The proposed legislation is specific to the city of Lafayette. It would not apply to other cities in the state unless it's amended by the legislature.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lafayette Consolidated Government building at 705 W. University Ave.