Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre applauded local emergency responders in a news conference Thursday, and assured parish residents help was coming from all corners of Louisiana and beyond.
"The cavalry is coming," he said.
Churches, non-government organizations and businesses across the country were arranging to send supplies and volunteers to help Lafourche Parish residents. The National Guard and Air National Guard from the Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse were distributing water, ice and meals-ready-to-eat.
Six hundred utility contract workers had already arrived and FEMA was on the ground assessing individual needs for necessities like shelter and scouting for sites where they could establish disaster centers.
Chet Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, which operates Port Fourchon and the South Lafourche Airport, said the airport has been operational since Monday, the day after Ida hit. People were flying in water, tarps and other needed supplies, he said.
"We're really thankful for all the generous contributions people are making," he said. "Please continue to do so. We need a lot of necessities here in our community."
Webre described Lafourche Parish -- not New Orleans -- as ground zero for Hurricane Ida and said he felt lucky that the parish hadn't seen a single fatality related to the storm.
"We don't want that to change," he said.
Officials encouraged people to use common sense and take every precaution, especially when using generators, climbing on rooftops and trimming trees as they begin to clean up from the Category 4 hurricane that ripped shingles off some roofs and roofs off some homes.
Webre said there would be an increased law enforcement presence in the parish to ensure there would be no looting. Law enforcement officers would be on loan from Calcasieu, Grant and Bossier parishes, he said.
"Law enforcement is going to be vigilant to ensure that we continue to protect property," he said. "You're going to see a deputy on every corner."
He encouraged residents to be patient and generous, especially while waiting in long lines for gasoline. Webre asked people to not be selfish by buying large quantities of gasoline, but to save some for the next person in line.
With much of the national attention on the New Orleans area, where thousands were left without electricity for days, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson offered a reminder.
"This storm is more than just a New Orleans event," Chaisson said. "Lafourche took the brunt of this storm. Port Fourchon, lower Bayou Lafourche all the way up to Thibodaux took the majority of the storm with sustained winds of 130-plus mph for 12 hours."
Levees didn't break, but storm surge overtopped levees at Bayou Bouef, Des Allemands and Larose.
The damage, Chaisson said, especially to lower Lafourche Parish, was catastrophic.
"Our community has been devastated," Deanna Lafont, distribution line supervisor for Entergy, said.
Ninety percent of the system in the area was damaged, she said. About 1,200 utility poles were broken and that did not include the hardest-hit southernmost parts of the parish, which had not been assessed yet.
It will be weeks before power is restored to some homes and businesses, Lafont said, asking people to stay off treacherous roads to allow workers the space needed to clear roads, replace poles and repair lines safely.
"Until yesterday when the cavalry pulled in, we were battling this with the 10 employees I have in my office," Lafont said. Every one of the 10, she said, has damage to their homes, too.
"This is our family. This is our community," she said. "This is where we grew up. This is my mom's house and my grandma's house and my brother's house."
Chiasson said Port Fourchon, Louisiana's most southern port, was not damaged as much as initially thought. Many structures remain, along with fuel tanks and mud tanks. Roads were cleared to allow entry to tenant assessment teams.
NOAA surveyed three main channels at the port and found no major obstructions, Chiasson said. Now they are surveying internal channels and slips. If no major problems were found, he said, businesses should have access to the port via waterways in the near future.
Port Fourchon is the service base for all deepwater rigs and platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and for the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port.
"We have a $500 million impact to the national GDP when Port Fourchon is not operational," Chiasson said. "About 20% of the nation's oil supply is not being serviced sufficiently today. Until we can get back up and running, the facilities offshore can't get back up and running in a very efficient way."