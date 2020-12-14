Ochsner Lafayette General is expected to receive its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. The hospital is expecting to receive 2,925 doses Tuesday morning, "and are excited to be part of this momentous day," said spokesperson Patricia Thompson.
On Friday, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine, and Lafayette General was scheduled to begin vaccination appointments Monday. However, the state received only a partial shipment of the vaccines with the remainder expected to arrive Tuesday morning.
"There is absolutely no issue with the vaccines themselves, only a delay in shipment," Thompson said.
On Sunday, nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine were loaded into cargo planes and unmarked trucks and left Michigan headquarters en route to all 50 states.
The first doses in Louisiana were given out Monday at Ochsner in New Orleans.
At around 9 a.m., with Gov. John Bel Edwards on hand, officials from Ochsner Health administered the first doses of the vaccine to health care workers at the hospital system's Jefferson Highway main campus.
Debbie Ford, Ochsner's chief of nursing, was the first employee of the hospital system to receive the shot.
Even as vaccinations are being rolled out, health experts have urged people to continue taking precautions, like wearing masks, avoiding large groups of people and regularly washing hands. It will likely be months before the vaccine is widely available to the general public, which means the virus is still a major threat.