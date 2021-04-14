Lafayette philanthropist James "Jim" Devin Moncus, 82, died on Wednesday at his home in Lafayette.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Moncus garnered his fortune after selling his company, Devin Rental Tools, in 2008, and since then he has donated millions to philanthropic causes throughout the Acadiana region through the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. A theater at the Acadiana Center for the Arts and an expansive public park being built along Johnston Street bear Moncus’s name.
In recent years, his capacity to manage his own affairs was the center of a bitter court battle pitting two of Moncus' former employees against his wife, Ruth Moncus.
The couple accuses the former employees, Jo Breaux and Lyle Girouard, of scheming with wealth advisory firms to illegally seize their $60 million fortune.