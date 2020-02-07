State health officials are investigating a norovirus outbreak after numerous people reportedly became ill at a Mardi Gras ball at the L'auberge Casino in Lake Charles.
Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach-related illness often mistaken as "stomach flu."
It's unclear at this time the number of reported illnesses in Louisiana. However, health officials say the outbreak appears to be spreading throughout Calcasieu and Vernon parishes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people develop symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. The illness typically goes away within three days.
“People with norovirus can easily spread the illness from the moment they begin experiencing symptoms to several days after they recover,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization director for the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Louisiana Department of Health has released the following statement:
“The Louisiana Department of Health is aware of reported illnesses among visitors to L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles and are in the process of conducting an investigation. In the event that there is a further threat to the public, we will proceed in a manner to protect the public’s health.”
For more information regarding symptoms, prevention, and treatment of norovirus, visit the CDC's website here.