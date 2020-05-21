Garbage and recycling collection will be unchanged on Memorial Day, which is Monday.
Republic Services will run its regular routes, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The LCG compost facility, though, will close at 11:30 a.m. Friday and resume operations Tuesday.
Bus service in the city of Lafayette, including daytime, Night Owl and paratransit service, will not run Memorial Day. Offices also will be closed. Approved riders for paratransit service will be able to schedule rides.
Transti services resume Tuesday using the routes amended due to the coronavirus crisis.