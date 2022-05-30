Jonas Perrin vigorously walks downstairs without a cane or help. His eyes are on the plants that look so close to his house that sometimes he thinks he can touch them. In his hands, he holds a small painting.
“This is a portrayal of the plants over here,” the 96-year-old Henry resident said, serious and proud. “My granddaughter made it.”
For Perrin’s family, the oil and natural gas plants in his backyard have represented joy and tears, hopes and betrayals, money and lawsuits for generations.
In his granddaughters’ painting, the gray of the factories is in stark contrast to the blue of the sky. But in Jonas’ memories, there was more darkness than brightness.
“Now it doesn’t concern me anymore, but I can’t forget how much troubles all of this gave us,” he reflects. “It was a long process, but in the end we got what we wanted to get.”
Today, the Henry Hub is a national distribution center on the natural gas pipeline system. It's owned by Sabine Pipe Line LLC, a subsidiary of EnLink Midstream Partners LP, which purchased the asset from Chevron Corporation in 2014, according to official records.
It is estimated that approximately 25% of the nation’s natural gas is supplied by this facility located in the heart of rural Cajun country.
The plant has a strategic value because it is where the price of natural gas is set for all of North America every day. It also lends its name to the pricing point for natural gas futures contracts traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange and the OTC swaps traded on Intercontinental Exchange.
But in the past, before the Henry Hub, the major form of investment was oil. And the oil was distributed from what everybody knew as Texaco plant, later renamed the Henry Gas Plant in 1970.
“I was laid off by that plant that is now closed. I used to work there,” Perrin says. “It was 1957. I worked there for nine and half years, and they didn’t treat me right as an employee, let me tell you.”
He still vividly remembers the day he got the phone call from the plant’s supervisors saying he had to go back. He just finished one of his 8-hour afternoon shifts. He had a carpenter coming over for some home repairs, he recalls.
“They asked me to run back there, right away. And when I went there, there were four other fellows. And when I met the fellows, they just told me not to come back. Just like that,” he said.
The explosion
Born in 1926, Perrin served in the Army in World War II. He fought the Japanese in the Pacific in 1944. Soldiers died. Jets crashed into the ocean from all over the sky. Vessels burned the open sea.
After World War II, Jonas met Hazel, the woman who would be his wife and partner for 69 years.
“I used to say that she took care of me for 66 years. I took care of her for 3 when she got sick. We loved each other immensely,” he says.
When on Jan. 4, 1985, Perrin saw big black smoke coming out of the plant, he feared a fatal explosion was coming to take him and his wife, as if war was coming back again.
“I was at the funeral home because my father-in-law just died. Someone got word to everyone at Broussard’s Funeral Home that that the plant was on fire," he recalled recently.
That day there was a Biddy Basketball Tournament going on at the Henry gym. Perrin's cousin, Randall Menard, who was a plant supervisor, came running in the gym all out of breath, yelling for everyone to evacuate.
"He mitigated the accident, and he did much to save the plant," Perrin says.
Menard and the other plant managers avoided the worst outcome the officials feared, a large explosion that can occur when a vessel containing a pressurized liquid reaches temperatures above its boiling point and ruptures.
But the spectacular fire kept erupting at the gas processing plant, forcing the evacuation of a two-mile area around the plant until the flames were brought under control.
According to an Associated Press report, the blaze in the middle of the 50-acre plant covered an area about the size of a football field. Flames were so high they could be seen 12 miles away.
A spokesperson for Texaco back then said other units at the plant had shut down, and wells feeding gas and oil to the plant also were designed to stop automatically.
“Not the kind of experience you want to live with at your doorstep,” Perrin says.
The legal battle
A 16-year-long legal battle that involved dozens of attorneys, multiple oil and gas companies, subsidiaries, and new and old deals did not help repair the relationship between Perrin and the plants.
The story began in the 19th century.
Perrin is one of the 76 heirs of Aristide Broussard, who bought about 250 acres where the natural gas plant is now located and other lands in Henry at the end of the 1800s. The family thought the land was going to be perfect for sugar cane and cattle.
And it was.
But a few decades later, the Texas Company, today known as Texaco, discovered a large oil deposit underneath the land that changed the fate of those acres and the Broussard family.
The company first bought the mineral rights. Then it planned further investments.
In 1942, Texaco asked to lease an 80-acre plot in one of Broussard’s cow pastures. Broussard leased the land to the company for 75 years at $1,600 a year. The company provided them with a lifetime supply of free gas and promised jobs for their grandchildren.
That was around the time the Texas Company built the enormous gas recycling plant, now dormant, that the 96-year-old man still sees every day when he wakes up.
“They took advantage of my grandpa, but how could he know?” Perrin said.
“Until the lawsuit, we were basically lending our acres for nothing. Every time I used to tell the big guys, the guys at the Texas Company, that we would need to renegotiate the deal, they always said it was not impossible.”
In the end, it was.
In the first version of the lawsuit, filed in 1997, the Broussards argued that the the company damaged the property, leaving behind saltwater pits, aluminum pellets and radioactive material. The family said the contamination was so bad that the Texas Company, now Texaco, had breached the lease signed in 1942.
The Broussards separately renegotiated the deal with Texaco, from $1,600 annually to $110,000 a year.
“But a month after we filed that suit, we received a surprise. Sabine, a company we barely heard of before, sent us a letter with an offer of near $1 million to buy the 80-acre tract where the plant is located,” Warren Perrin, founder of the Acadiana Museum in Erath and Jonas nephew, recalled recently.
“So, we soon found ourselves in two suits, not one. After we sued, we were sued because they wanted to take over the portion where the plant is located.”
The family knew that Sabine, a subsidiary of Chevron, was handling the new Henry Hub since 1990 and that they had been operating a pipeline across the street since 1964. But what they didn’t know was that part of the hub had migrated onto their property.
After failed negotiations, Sabine sued the Broussards in 2011 to take over the property, arguing the company exercised its rights under the Natural Gas Act. The two parties settled the lawsuit in 2013.
“I can’t tell you the details of that agreement. But I can tell you it was the end of a marathon,” says Perrin today.
9/11
With the lawsuit still ongoing, Jonas Perrin was running errands in Erath on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
“I had no idea what was coming and how that attack was changing our daily life, too,” he says.
When Jonas Perrin came back home, he turned on the television. He learned a plane had hit the World Trade Center in New York City. He watched as another jet hit the second tower.
“I immediately went to the plant I told them, hey, there is a big catastrophe going on, and we are in danger over here,” Jonas said.
For its strategic value nationwide, the federal government feared that the plant could become the target of further terrorist attacks.
“I remember that someone laughed at me at the plant when I said we were going to be in danger,” he says.
“Then, the next day, state troopers came over here. They put up cameras. The U.S. soldiers personally patrolled the area for years,” he recalls.
Twenty-one years later, the units left Perrin’s doorsteps. But the cameras remained. Sometimes, if someone stops by for a little longer and takes a picture of the plant, a guard might show up and ask questions. That happened one time to Warren Perrin.
But never to Jonas.
“I spent most of my life here, you know,” he says.
“This is my house.”