The annual EatLafayette kickoff event returned this week with pre-pandemic crowds after a hiatus in 2020 due to coronavirus precautions.
About 1,300 to 1,400 people attended Tuesday's Taste of EatLafayette at the Cajundome Convention Center, according to Ben Berthelot, CEO and president of Lafayette Travel.
"We're right on par with where we were in 2019," Berthelot said. "People are happy to be out and about again and, of course, the hope is that some of these people have tried something they'd never tried before."
Bradley Cruice said that's the primary reason he participated in the tasting event: in the hopes of reaching new customers for the downtown business he opened during the pandemic.
It only took an hour and 15 minutes for Handy Stop Market and Cafe to run out of the 500 turkey burger bites he had prepared for the event.
"It was more crowded than we expected," Cruice said. "It was a whirlwind, but it was an opportunity for us after the pandemic to get exposure. We'll be back again next year."
Even more experienced restaurateurs ran out of food quickly during Tuesday's tasting event. It's not so unusual for restaurants to run out of samples early on during the annual event, but it was surprising to some who expected a smaller crowd due to the pandemic.
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn ran out of 500 mini crab cakes and mini sweet potato beignets within 45 minutes.
"I think people are just so happy to be out and about without a mask," said Lori Hurst of Riverside Inn. "It was a great crowd, but 500 is a lot after COVID, to be honest."
Tuesday's event kicked off EatLafayette, a marketing campaign that encourages people to support locally owned restaurants during the traditionally slow summer months.
The tasting event was once again held in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which featured previous champions of the cooking competition battling for the title of king of kings. Chef Tory McPhail, who spent years at Commander's Palace in New Orleans before moving to Montana, took home the first place prize in Tuesday's competition. His previous win in the competition was in 2009.
The seafood cook-off has been held in Lafayette in conjunction with the EatLafayette kickoff since 2017. Prior to that, the cook-off was held in New Orleans.
Berthelot said other Louisiana tourism leaders want to host the seafood cook-off in their cities.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser called the crowd "unbelievable" during Tuesday's event in Lafayette and said the cook-off isn't going anywhere.
EatLafayette happens from June to September and features more than 100 local restaurants, some of which will offer discounts to those who mention EatLafayette. This year's campaign will also feature a new mobile passport that can used at participating restaurants for a chance to win a Nashville vacation. Learn more at eatlafayette.com.