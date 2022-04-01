Friends of Bruce MacDonald are planning an April 20 “celebration of life” concert in Lafayette for a man they describe as a brilliant guitarist who played with leading South Louisiana musicians from Lake Charles to New Orleans.
“He was like a cartoon character rolling through life,” said lifelong friend and musician Danny Kimball. “He was a just a character and a helluva lot to celebrate.”
Kimball, who was a year behind MacDonald at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, played professionally with MacDonald in a band called The Bad Roads in a career that started as far back as the late ‘60s. He said over the course of a half-century in music, MacDonald played with bands and musicians that included Coteau, Beausoleil, Cat Head Biscuit Boys, King Creole, Rufus, Native Sons, Song Dogs, Little Queenie and Exuma and with musicians that include Sonny Landreth, Zachary Richard, Michael Doucet, David Egan and George Porter Jr., formerly of The Meters.
“If you have been around South Louisiana music for any time at all, you have danced to the guitar sounds of Bruce MacDonald,” said Kimball, who said MacDonald died from heart- and lung-related illnesses March 27. He was 73.
He said MacDonald had been in hospice care. Kimball said there was no funeral and that MacDonald’s body was donated to LSU Medical Center.
The concert is planned for 7 p.m. April 20 at Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St., Lafayette. A minimum donation of $20 is requested.
There is also an account for MacDonald’s medical expenses set up at gofundme.com. Enter Help for Bruce MacDonald Medical Expenses. Or donations can be sent to DJK at 312 Clinton St., Lafayette LA 70501.
Sonny Landreth, Zachary Richard and Roddie Romero are scheduled to play at the celebration of life, as is MacDonald’s son, Alex. Kimball said MacDonald had donated “thousands of hours” playing in benefits for other musicians in their times of need at fundraisers, barbecues and charity events.
Kimball said MacDonald grew up in an Air Force family that settled in Lake Charles in the 1960s. He played music in high school but later intensified his study of guitar while living in the San Francisco area.
“Bruce played trumpet or something in school,” Kimball said, but started “hanging out” with guitar players in The Bad Roads. He was a roadie for a while – “He was the world’s worst roadie,” Kimball recalled – but became a rhythm guitar player for the band.
“He began soaking up everything he could about the guitar from the band’s guitar players, which was considerable,” and progressed rapidly as a player. “He was a very special player,” Kimball said, “with a great sense of rhythm.”
Although he worked a variety of jobs outside of music to keep afloat financially, Kimball said, MacDonald was seldom inactive in music “unless he chose to be.” He routinely played in New Orleans but had little safety net when his illness turned for the worst more than a year ago.
He said MacDonald had agreed to the benefit concert before he died.