The city's finances may be in better shape than reflected in the conservative budget proposed last week by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory for the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
Guillory is laying off workers and closing museums and recreation centers citing reduced sales tax income due to the effects of COVID-19 closures on businesses plus the use of $18 million in city fund balance in the current fiscal year by the prior City-Parish Council.
The city started the current fiscal year on Nov. 1, 2019, with a nearly $55 million general fund reserve. Reducing that balance by $18 million to cover the expenses the prior council approved, which included employee pay raises, still leaves $37-38 million in reserve at the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year Nov. 1.
The policy of Lafayette Consolidated Government has been to maintain a general fund reserve equal to at least 20% of annual operating expenditures for unexpected expenses such a responding to floods and hurricanes and for keeping government operating during disasters when business might be closed and not producing sales tax income.
The proposed 2020-21 budget projects a 33-34% city general fund reserve or about $33 million that would be unspent at the end of the next fiscal year Oct. 31, 2021.
COVID-19 cases first surfaced in Louisiana in March. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order from March 22 through May 14, ordering residents to remain home except for essentials such as groceries and medication. Most non-essential businesses were closed, dramatically reducing sales tax collections for the city of Lafayette. Many businesses were allowed to reopen May 15 and others followed in early June.
Sales tax collections for the city of Lafayette first dropped in March by $226,881 compared to March 2019, but worsened with tax collections in April, May and June down by just over $1 million each month. The worst month so far has been May, when sales tax collections in the city were $5.27 million, down by $1.4 million compared to the prior May.
Guillory is projecting sales tax collections in the city will be on average $3.8 million a month for July through October 2020, the remainder of the current fiscal year. That's considerably lower than collections for April, May and June — $5.27 million to $6.17 million — when many businesses were closed.
If the budget projection for July through October were based on the lowest collections during the shutdown, $5 million, that would add about $4 million to what's available to spend in 2020-21.
Guillory's proposed budget for Nov. 1, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2021, projects city sales taxes to drop by 11.3% or $7.2 million.
On May 22, Guillory announced he was laying off 101 employees, 23 full-time and 78 part-time workers at the Acadiana Nature Station, Lafayette Science museum, three senior centers and the Heymann Center for Performing Arts to save about $400,000 in the current fiscal year.
Just over a week later, at a June 2 press conference, the mayor-president said he asked all departments to cut their budgets by 20%, with the exception of fire, police, roads and drainage. That morning, long-time Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux resigned.
On July 17, Guillory created a firestorm when he said four recreation centers in majority-Black neighborhoods of north Lafayette were targeted for closure on Aug. 14 and 37 parks and recreation jobs would be cut. None of the closures were in predominantly white neighborhoods. Guillory has not said how much he expects those actions to save, but suggested public-private partnerships be pursued to keep them open after Aug. 14.
The $3.1 million in the proposed 2020-21 budget for salaries in parks and recreation is about $1.7 million lower than the amount expected to be spent in the current fiscal year. Money for swimming and tennis programs are eliminated in 2020-21.
The community development department budget for salaries was slashed by 72% in the proposed budget.
Guillory and Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups explain the budget to the city and parish councils at a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Thursday to review and deliberate the proposed budget for LUS and LUS Fiber, and at 1 p.m. Thursday to review and deliberate the city police and fire department budgets and the proposed Cajundome budget.
The city and parish councils are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 to review and deliberate budgets for several departments, among them parks and recreation, community development, city marshal, city court, the mayor-president's office, the councils' office and the chief administrative officer's office.
All meetings are at city hall, 705 W. University Ave. and are open to the public.